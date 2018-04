Posted Today, 05:19 AM

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - PlayStation 4

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Xbox One

So, I know that as part of the free weekend play, the Gold Version (which includes the season pass and digital deluxe) is on sale on PSN/XBL. However, if you only want the base game / prefer physical, this seems to be a good deal.