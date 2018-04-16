Fry's Ads 4/15-21

Posted Today, 02:47 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$19.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.95 (4/16)

Call of Duty WW2 Cable Guy Device Holder



$29.99

Dirty 4



$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$49.96

Kingdom Come: Deliverance



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Subscription



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset



$59.96

God of War (Avail. Fri.)



$59.99

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life: Essence of Art Edition (Avail. Tue.)



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$129.99

God of War: Collector's Edition (Avail. Fri.)



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ God of War (Avail. Fri.)



Switch



$9.99

Nintendo Labo Customization Set



$13.99

Snakebyte Seat Mount



$34.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $39.99 (4/16)

Bionik Power Plate



$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$49.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Emio Switch Pad



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Ztek Switch Bundle



$59.99

Sonic Mania



$69.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (Avail. Fri.)



$79.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (Avail. Fri.)



XBox One



$19.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.95 (4/16)

Call of Duty WW2 Cable Guy Device Holder



$29.99

Dirty 4



$34.99

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame



$49.96

Kingdom Come: Deliverance



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Sea of Thieves



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$249.99

Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3 Pedal Set



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console



PC



$29.99

SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlight



$39.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse

Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset



$59.99

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Carbon



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset



$79.99

Creative Soundblaster X H5 Tournament Edition Professional Analog Gaming Headset



$94 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $127.43

Hauppauge HD PVR Rocket Portable Game Recorder



$99.99

Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$119.99

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Razer Man O'War 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99

Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$199.99

Arozzi Velocita Racing Driving Simulator Stand



Miscellaneous



$39.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $49.99 (4/16)

Atari Flashback Portable Game Player



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Game Console



Blu-Ray



$1.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $1.99

America's National Treasures

Best of Europe: London & Beyond

Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand

Ganges

Nature: Amazing Places: Africa

Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon

Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone

Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways

Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet

Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1

Water Life: The Big Blue

Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Planet Water

Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)

Water Life: Water's Journey



$2.99

1911 (Blu+DVD)

Cavemen

The Golden Cane Warrior

Kill 'Em All

Killers

Kundo

McCanick

Skating to New York

Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)

Vengeance of an Assassin

Victim

War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)

Wild City

The Wrath of Vajra

Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)



$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

Bull Durham

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

The Family (Blu+DVD)

The Fifth Element

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo

Hoosiers

The Karate Kid (2010)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Pink Panther (2006)

Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Spy

There's Something About Mary

This Means War

The Twilight Saga: New Moon



$4.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $5.99 (4/16)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)



$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $16.99 (4/16)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)



$16.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)

Extreme Nature Collection (4K)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

Mulan/Mulan II

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)

Pocahontas/Pocahontas II

The Princess and the Frog

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)

Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)



$19.95

The Commuter (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

The Post (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)



$19.99

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)

Brave

Frozen (Blu+DVD)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)

Tangled (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)

Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season



$24.95

The Commuter (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

The Post (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



DVD



$14.99

Beauty and the Beast (2017)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99

Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

