Fry's Ads 4/15-21

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$19.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.95 (4/16)
Call of Duty WW2 Cable Guy Device Holder
$29.99
Dirty 4
$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$49.96
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Subscription
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset
$59.96
God of War (Avail. Fri.)
$59.99
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life: Essence of Art Edition (Avail. Tue.)
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$129.99
God of War: Collector's Edition (Avail. Fri.)
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ God of War (Avail. Fri.)
Switch
$9.99
Nintendo Labo Customization Set
$13.99
Snakebyte Seat Mount
$34.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $39.99 (4/16)
Bionik Power Plate
$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$49.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Emio Switch Pad
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Ztek Switch Bundle
$59.99
Sonic Mania
$69.99
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (Avail. Fri.)
$79.99
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (Avail. Fri.)
XBox One
$19.95 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $24.95 (4/16)
Call of Duty WW2 Cable Guy Device Holder
$29.99
Dirty 4
$34.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$44.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.96
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
$49.96
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Sea of Thieves
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$249.99
Thrustmaster TMX Pro Limited Edition Wheel w/ 3 Pedal Set
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$29.99
SIIG USB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard w/ 7 Color LED Backlight
$39.99
Corsair Sabre RGB Gaming Mouse
Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset
$59.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: Carbon
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
HyperX CloudX Pro Gaming Headset
$79.99
Creative Soundblaster X H5 Tournament Edition Professional Analog Gaming Headset
$94 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $127.43
Hauppauge HD PVR Rocket Portable Game Recorder
$99.99
Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$119.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Razer Man O'War 7.1 Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99
Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$199.99
Arozzi Velocita Racing Driving Simulator Stand
Miscellaneous
$39.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $49.99 (4/16)
Atari Flashback Portable Game Player
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Game Console
Blu-Ray
$1.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $1.99
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Ganges
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: History Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series: Vol. 1
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: The Big Blue (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Planet Water
Water Life: Planet Water (Blu+DVD)
Water Life: Water's Journey
$2.99
1911 (Blu+DVD)
Cavemen
The Golden Cane Warrior
Kill 'Em All
Killers
Kundo
McCanick
Skating to New York
Triple Tap (Blu+DVD)
Vengeance of an Assassin
Victim
War of the Arrows (Blu+DVD)
Wild City
The Wrath of Vajra
Yakuza Weapon (Blu+DVD)
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
Bull Durham
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
The Family (Blu+DVD)
The Fifth Element
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo
Hoosiers
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pink Panther (2006)
Pixels in 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Spy
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
$4.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $5.99 (4/16)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Cinderella (2015) (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $16.99 (4/16)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
$16.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
Mulan/Mulan II
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
Pocahontas/Pocahontas II
The Princess and the Frog
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017) (4K+Blu)
$19.95
The Commuter (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
The Post (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
$19.99
Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Blu+DVD)
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Blu+DVD)
Brave
Frozen (Blu+DVD)
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu+DVD)
Tangled (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
$24.95
The Commuter (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
The Post (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$14.99
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
I want a copy of Dirty 3 And Dirty 4 ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)