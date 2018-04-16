Jump to content

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $34.99 Fred Meyer YMMV

By tolhurst, Today, 03:34 PM

#1 tolhurst   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

tolhurst

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

Unsure why they were are sale but wasn’t going to argue. Bought two for myself in Portland. Unsure if it’s a store by store thing or a chainwide thing

https://ibb.co/m2ySe7

#2 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   903 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

That is a steal. Nothing near me unfortunately

#3 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1250 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

This is so ymmv it should be in a regional forum.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   411 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

This is so ymmv it should be in a regional forum.


True. But who ever checks those?
