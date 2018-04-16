Unsure why they were are sale but wasn’t going to argue. Bought two for myself in Portland. Unsure if it’s a store by store thing or a chainwide thing
https://ibb.co/m2ySe7
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $34.99 Fred Meyer YMMV
By tolhurst, Today, 03:34 PM
Posted Today, 03:34 PM
Posted Today, 03:38 PM
That is a steal. Nothing near me unfortunately
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
This is so ymmv it should be in a regional forum.
Posted Today, 04:03 PM
True. But who ever checks those?