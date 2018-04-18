Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Best Buy price drops - Nioh, Gravity Rush 2, Last Guardian - $19.99 ($15.99 GCU)

By Not Eric, Apr 18 2018 06:24 AM

#1 Not Eric   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2377 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

Not Eric

Posted 18 April 2018 - 06:24 AM

Gravity Rush 2 $19.99 / $15.99

Nioh $19.99 / $15.99

The Last Guardian $19.99 / $15.99

Shadow of the Colossus $29.99 / $23.99

Knack 2 $19.99 / $15.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind $19.99 / $15.99 PS4 / Xbox One

No Man's Sky $19.99 / $15.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $39.99 / $31.99 (Regular Edition $29.99 / $23.99)

Edit: Thanks to mitch079 for the link to all the PS4 price drops.

NotRic.png

#2 bigbadboaz   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   170 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

bigbadboaz

Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:20 AM

Very happy to grab Gravity Rush 2 at this price. Thank you!!


#3 coolduck   super cool duck CAG Veteran   241 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

coolduck

Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:29 AM

you can add The Last Guardian, same price


#4 FattyBucha1080  

FattyBucha1080

Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:30 AM

Regret buying it two months for 28  and i haven't opened it


#5 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   747 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:33 AM

Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon, Knack 2, No Man's Sky, Morrowind Online, and several PSVR titles are also on sale at various prices.

#6 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1261 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 18 April 2018 - 08:08 AM

Must hold off, must buy house instead...
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#7 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1815 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 18 April 2018 - 08:59 AM

Must hold off, must buy house instead...


Don't think $50 is gonna help. lol

#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11021 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 18 April 2018 - 09:43 AM

About time Gravity Rush 2 went below $20 - picked up a copy.  Holding off on Knack 2 and Hot Shots Golf as I think they may drop more eventually. 

 

Looks like the PlayLink titles are down to $9.99 before GCU.  Its a slightly worse deal to when they were $4.99 at Gamestop a few weeks ago.


#9 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3660 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 18 April 2018 - 10:10 AM

In for Gravity Rush 2.


#10 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted 18 April 2018 - 10:29 AM

I got GR2 last year in the 20s cause servers were suppose to be shut early 2018, oh well.


#11 Royal High Knight   CAG's #1 Knucklehead CAGiversary!   5270 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Royal High Knight

Posted 18 April 2018 - 11:24 AM

This sale comes at a bad time. Ive been waiting for a sale on Shadow of the Colossus, but God of War comes out in two days. Why must you torment me Best Buy? 


#12 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3358 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:02 PM

Wipeout Omega Collection is also $19.99/$15.99. Grabbed that and Gravity Rush 2.


Killbomb.png
 

#13 R_Fated_Circle   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   89 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

R_Fated_Circle

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:10 PM

This sale comes at a bad time. Ive been waiting for a sale on Shadow of the Colossus, but God of War comes out in two days. Why must you torment me Best Buy?


I'm just going pick up both on Friday I'll get to shadow eventually and it probably won't drop this low again until black Friday might as well get it now

#14 knightsdwn   Beautiful Plastic CAGiversary!   3401 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

knightsdwn

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:14 PM

Picked up Gravity Rush 2. Tempted on Wipeout but I remembered I sucked at that game so I passed. Thanks OP.


#15 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8072 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:17 PM

Grabbing gravity Rush 2. Thanks op.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#16 ar4757   Makoto x Joker is canon CAGiversary!   835 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

ar4757

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:34 PM

where u at Nier


Now for the picture of the day:

51984_v.gif                                           I8AllDaBadgerz.png

 

#17 kraftwerks   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1106 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

kraftwerks

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:49 PM

Missed out on Gravity Rush 2 dammit.

I'll have an E please, Bob.

#18 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3358 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:51 PM

Missed out on Gravity Rush 2 dammit.

I actually missed it too. The website said it was in-stock at a local store when I placed my order but then a few minutes later I got another e-mail saying it's no longer available at that store or anywhere else in my area. Hopefully it comes back in for shipping at least.


Killbomb.png
 

#19 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3307 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:55 PM

I have all of these except Knack 2, but is Knack 2 worth it for this price or should I hold out for cheaper?


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World and Far Cry 5  |  :xb1: Sea of Thieves  |   :switch: Flinthook

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Virtual Pro Wrestling 2 (N64)

 

#20 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3598 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:13 PM

I have all of these except Knack 2, but is Knack 2 worth it for this price or should I hold out for cheaper?

I would say its a good buy at that price. I got hours of enjoyment out of it. Fun gameplay with a good story. If you like the first one, you should like this one. I liked it more than the first one.

 

Thanks OP. I bought Nioh finally at this price. I thought Gravity Rush was going to get hard to find soon, so I bought it like a couple months ago. Wish I would have gotten it at this price though.


#21 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   452 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:39 PM

Got gravity fish for store pickup and now have my order saying it’s not available within 250 miles and I can’t change to shipping b cause it’s sold out. God damnit.

#22 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2271 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:42 PM

OOS when I decided to pull the trigger on GR2.


Smile Support Society. We play horror/retro games -  Games I'm Selling/Trading

#23 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   3307 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:50 PM

Got gravity fish for store pickup and now have my order saying it’s not available within 250 miles and I can’t change to shipping b cause it’s sold out. God damnit.

Gravity Fish is very rare. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World and Far Cry 5  |  :xb1: Sea of Thieves  |   :switch: Flinthook

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Virtual Pro Wrestling 2 (N64)

 

#24 srac84  

srac84

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:01 PM

some of these say "price drop" so this is the new price..won't go up again 


#25 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2838 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:25 PM

Thanks Eric


#26 Markmallow  

Markmallow

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:39 PM

For the people that missed out on Gravity Rush 2 it’s $19.99 over at GameStop.

https://m.gamestop.c...y-rush-2/131772

#27 chrislisting   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1470 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

chrislisting

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:45 PM

Knack 2....$16....niiiice

#28 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2781 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:46 PM

I'm not sure when it happened or if it's part of this sale, but I noticed Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash is down to $50/40. I've been putting off buying it for a while.

#29 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8072 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:51 PM

For the people that missed out on Gravity Rush 2 it’s $19.99 over at GameStop.
https://m.gamestop.c...y-rush-2/131772


Wish I knew this earlier before buying it at best buy. Had some game stop gift cards. Ah well.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#30 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 18 April 2018 - 03:09 PM

i think these are all on sale on ps store as well, well gravity rush 2, knack 2, and last guardian anyway


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy