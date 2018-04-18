Best Buy price drops - Nioh, Gravity Rush 2, Last Guardian - $19.99 ($15.99 GCU)
Posted 18 April 2018 - 06:24 AM
Nioh $19.99 / $15.99
The Last Guardian $19.99 / $15.99
Shadow of the Colossus $29.99 / $23.99
Knack 2 $19.99 / $15.99
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind $19.99 / $15.99 PS4 / Xbox One
No Man's Sky $19.99 / $15.99
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition $39.99 / $31.99 (Regular Edition $29.99 / $23.99)
Edit: Thanks to mitch079 for the link to all the PS4 price drops.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:20 AM
Very happy to grab Gravity Rush 2 at this price. Thank you!!
Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:29 AM
you can add The Last Guardian, same price
Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:30 AM
Regret buying it two months for 28 and i haven't opened it
Posted 18 April 2018 - 07:33 AM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 08:08 AM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 09:43 AM
About time Gravity Rush 2 went below $20 - picked up a copy. Holding off on Knack 2 and Hot Shots Golf as I think they may drop more eventually.
Looks like the PlayLink titles are down to $9.99 before GCU. Its a slightly worse deal to when they were $4.99 at Gamestop a few weeks ago.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 10:10 AM
In for Gravity Rush 2.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 10:29 AM
I got GR2 last year in the 20s cause servers were suppose to be shut early 2018, oh well.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 11:24 AM
This sale comes at a bad time. Ive been waiting for a sale on Shadow of the Colossus, but God of War comes out in two days. Why must you torment me Best Buy?
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:02 PM
Wipeout Omega Collection is also $19.99/$15.99. Grabbed that and Gravity Rush 2.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:10 PM
This sale comes at a bad time. Ive been waiting for a sale on Shadow of the Colossus, but God of War comes out in two days. Why must you torment me Best Buy?
I'm just going pick up both on Friday I'll get to shadow eventually and it probably won't drop this low again until black Friday might as well get it now
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:14 PM
Picked up Gravity Rush 2. Tempted on Wipeout but I remembered I sucked at that game so I passed. Thanks OP.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:17 PM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:34 PM
where u at Nier
Now for the picture of the day:
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:49 PM
I'll have an E please, Bob.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:51 PM
Missed out on Gravity Rush 2 dammit.
I actually missed it too. The website said it was in-stock at a local store when I placed my order but then a few minutes later I got another e-mail saying it's no longer available at that store or anywhere else in my area. Hopefully it comes back in for shipping at least.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 12:55 PM
I have all of these except Knack 2, but is Knack 2 worth it for this price or should I hold out for cheaper?
Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:13 PM
I have all of these except Knack 2, but is Knack 2 worth it for this price or should I hold out for cheaper?
I would say its a good buy at that price. I got hours of enjoyment out of it. Fun gameplay with a good story. If you like the first one, you should like this one. I liked it more than the first one.
Thanks OP. I bought Nioh finally at this price. I thought Gravity Rush was going to get hard to find soon, so I bought it like a couple months ago. Wish I would have gotten it at this price though.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:39 PM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:42 PM
OOS when I decided to pull the trigger on GR2.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:50 PM
Got gravity fish for store pickup and now have my order saying it’s not available within 250 miles and I can’t change to shipping b cause it’s sold out. God damnit.
Gravity Fish is very rare.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:01 PM
some of these say "price drop" so this is the new price..won't go up again
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:25 PM
Thanks Eric
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:39 PM
https://m.gamestop.c...y-rush-2/131772
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:45 PM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:46 PM
Posted 18 April 2018 - 02:51 PM
For the people that missed out on Gravity Rush 2 it’s $19.99 over at GameStop.
https://m.gamestop.c...y-rush-2/131772
Wish I knew this earlier before buying it at best buy. Had some game stop gift cards. Ah well.
Posted 18 April 2018 - 03:09 PM
i think these are all on sale on ps store as well, well gravity rush 2, knack 2, and last guardian anyway