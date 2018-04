PSN Weekly Deals - 4/17: Double Discount Sale! $12 Divinity OS, $20 Skyrim SE, $6 Titanfall 2, $10 Sundered, & More!

Posted Today, 01:26 PM

Recent Freebies

4/17:

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings - Delicacies and Rarities Pack - Free

Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi Demo - Free

The Surge - Cutting Edge Pack - Free

4/9:

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala Demo - Free

Monster Hunter World - Hairstyle: The Admiral - Free

Monster Hunter World - Hairstyle The Handler - Free

4/5:

3on3 FreeStyle - 2018 PlayStation Plus Bonus Pack April - Free

Atelier Lydie & Suelle - Atellier Series BGM Pack - Free

Atelier Lydie & Suelle - Gust Titles BGM Pack - Free

Gravel - Free car BMW X6 Trophy Truck - Free

Rock Band 4 - Free Pack 01 - Free - Might be free only for those that got this pack for Rock Band on the PS3 back in the day

Other Deals



Driveclub - Bikes Expansion - $14.99 - 25% Off - PSN Driveclub Owner Discount

My Singing Monsters

PlanetSide 2

Nanite Systems Starter Bundle - $10.00 - 50% Off

Endless Deals

Attacking Zegeta - $1.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Attacking Zegata 2 - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Back to Bed Game & Dynamic Theme Bundle -$11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Defiance Gold Edition - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Driveclub PlayStation Plus Edition & Season Pass Bundle - $19.99 - 69% Off

Electronic Super Joy - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Fluster Cluck - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

JumpJet Rex - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/30/20

The Last Tinker: City of Colors - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

The Last Tinker: City of Colors Game and Theme Bundle - $13.59 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

The Last Tinker & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $12.79 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Loot Action-Packed Bundle -$13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Loot Strategy-Packed Bundle - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Loot Ultimate Games & Themes Bundle - $24.49 - 30% Off - Ends 12/31/20

MX vs ATV All In Edition - $29.99 - 75% Off - Ends 12/31/20

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate - $11.99 - 20% Off

Q*Bert: Rebooted - $7.49 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Q*Bert: Rebooted Game and Pixels Theme Bundle - $9.59 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Q*Bert: Rebooted & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $10.39 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Skyforge: The Risen Exile - Clas Bundle - $35.09 - 10% Off - $26.12 - 33% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Spear of Destiny - $15.29 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Velocibox - $9.36 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

PSVR VR Invaders/Skyforge Loremaster Bundle - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 12/31/20

PSVR VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Digital Value Pack - $39.99 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Whispering Willows & Fluster Cluck Mini Bundle - $10.79 - 20% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Whispering Willows Game and Theme - $9.36 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20



Protection Plans

PlayStation Protection Plan - Accidental Damage 36 Months - $53.99 - 10% Off

PlayStation Protection Plan - Non-Accidental Damage 36 Months - $44.99 - 10% Off



The new CAG has a far more strict limit on characters in the OP, so I've moved a few things to this second post.