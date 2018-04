PSN Weekly Deals - 4/24: Golden Week & Totally Digital Sales! $7.49 Cosmic Star Heroine, $9 Salt and Sanctuary, & More!

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:24 PM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

Visit The Web PS Store



Key:

N - New This Week

Ending Soon

$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members

$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members



April’s PS+ Games - Ends 5/1/18

99Vidas

In Space we Brawl

Mad Max

Q*Bert Rebooted

Toy Home

PSVR TrackMania Turbo



Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Dragon's Crown Pro - $44.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 5/15

Gorogoa - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition - $11.24 - 25% Off - Pre-order ends 5/1

H1Z1: Nemesis Pre-Order Bundle - $23.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22 Will be Free to Play at launch, so you don't need this to get access to the game.

PSVR Killing Floor: Inclusion - $23.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/1

Laser League - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/10

NBA Playgrounds 2 - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22

Omensight - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/15

Tacoma - $15.99 - 20% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Pre-order ends 5/8

Trailblazers - $23.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/8

We Happy Few - $50.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe - $67.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31



Cross Buy

4 in 1 bundle - $7.19 - 70% Off - Ends 5/1

2064: Read Only Memories - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Axiom Verge - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Bard’s Gold - $1.99 - 60% Off - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Blue-Collar Astronaut - $4.99 - 50% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/29

Cosmic Star Heroine - $10.49 - 30% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragooned - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Fallen Legion Bundle - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Garou: Mark of the Wolves - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatoful Boyfriend - $5.99 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star - $5.99 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition - $4.79 - 40% Off - $1.59 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Lara Croft Go - $5.99 - 40% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Metal Slug 3 - $5.24 - 65% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Plague Road - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Revenant Saga - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Rogue Aces - $10.39 - 20% Off - Ends 4/25

Salt and Sanctuary - $10.79 - 40% Off - $8.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Complete Bundle - $5.19 - 60% Off - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype - The Last Chapter - $1.99 - 60% Off - $1.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 4/30

PS4

A Hat in Time - $23.99 - 20% Off - $20.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

A Hole New World - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/1

Absolute Drift: Zen Edition - $5.99 - 50% Off - $4.79 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Accel World vs Sword Art Online - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

ADK Damashii - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Aegis Defenders - $15.99 - 20% Off - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

AeternoBlade - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

Akiba’s Beat - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Anima: Game of Memories - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 4/25

Anoxemia - $4.79 - 40% Off - $3.99 - 50% Off - Ends 4/25

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22

Arslan: The Warriors of Legend - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Assault Suit Leynos - $11.99 - 40% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Awesomenauts Assemble! - $4.99 - 50% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack - $24.99 - 50% Off - $16.99 - 66% Off - Ends 5/8

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Black the Fall - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Blackwood Crossing - $9.59 - 40% Off - $6.39 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Blade & Bones - $6.74 - 55% Off - $5.24 - 65% Off - Ends 5/7

BlazBlue: Central Fiction - $29.99 - 50% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Blue Estate: The Game - $4.54 - 65% Off - $3.24 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Blue Reflection - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Brick Breaker - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Cannon Brawl - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Castles - $2.99 - 40% Off - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/25

Children of Zodiarcs - $14.39 - 20% Off - $10.79 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Crazy Strike Bowling EX - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

Danganronpa 1+2 Reload - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Dark Rose Valkyrie - $19.99 - 60% Off - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today - $8.99 - 55% Off - $6.79 - 66% Off - Ends 4/25

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Demon's Crystals - $2.99 - 40% Off - $2.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/25

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $9.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

The Disney Afternoon Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Digital Deluxe - $67.99 - 20% Off - $59.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition - $19.99 - 50% Off - $13.99 - 65% Off - Ends 5/8

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle - $14.39 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Doodle God - $1.79 - 70% Off - Ends 5/1

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $26.39 - 56% Off - $20.39 - 66% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition - $39.59 - 56% Off - $30.59 - 66% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Quest Builders - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Quest Heroes: Digital Slime Edition - $30.09 - 30% Off - $25.79 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition - $41.99 - 30% Off - $35.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends - $35.99 - 40% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Earth’s Dawn - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Eventide: Slavic Fable - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky - $23.99 - 60% Off - $17.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

The Fall - $3.09 - 69% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $39.99 - 20% Off - $33.49 - 33% Off - Ends 5/8

Frisky Business - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Furi - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 - 50% Off - $4.94 - 67% Off - Ends 5/8

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal - $8.99 - 55% Off - $6.79 - 66% Off - Ends 4/25

Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $9.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

God Eater 2: Rage Burst - $17.99 - 70% Off - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

God Wars Future Past - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Goosebumps: The Game - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Gravity Rush Remastered - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Gundam Versus - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

.hack//G.U. Last Recode - $34.99 - 30% Off - $29.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Headlander - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Heart & Slash - $8.99 - 55% Off - $6.79 - 66% Off - Ends 4/25

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Horse Racing 2016 - $5.19 - 60% Off - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

I am Bread - $5.19 - 60% Off - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Icey - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Indie Bundle: Shiness and Seasons after Fall - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Inversus Deluxe - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

The Jackbox Party Pack - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Jump Stars - $3.49 - 65% Off - $2.49 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Kill The Bad Guy - $4.89 - 30% Off - $4.19 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Knack - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Koi: Game and Exclusive Theme Bundle - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Kona - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Kyurinaga’s Revenge - $3.99 - 60% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Layers of Fear - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition - $11.49 - 50% Off - $9.19 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Lost Sea - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition - $11.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/1

Magicka 2 - $5.99 - 60% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Mahjong - $5.99 - 40% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Malicious Fallen - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Malicious Fallen Deluxe Edition - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Megadimension Neptunia VII - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Monster Hunter: World - $47.99 - 20% Off - $44.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/8

Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe - $55.99 - 20% Off - $52.49 - 25% Off - Ends 5/8

Moon Hunters - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

N++ - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy - $41.99 - 40% Off - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Nier: Automata - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Nightmare Boy - $10.39 - 20% Off - Ends 4/25

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon - $47.99 - 20% Off - $41.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence - $35.99 - 40% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Oh My Godheads - $12.74 - 15% Off - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Omega Quintet - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

One Piece: Burning Blood - $17.99 - 70% Off - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition - $25.34 - 70% Off - $21.11 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 5 - $32.99 - 45% Off - $26.99 - 55% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $99.99 - 20% Off - $87.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Pyre - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Rainbow Moon - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Rainbow Moon PS4 Upgrade - $2.99 - 60% Off - $2.24 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Riptide GP: Renegade - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/2

Riptide GP2 - $2.79 - 60% Off - $2.09 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Rise & Shine - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Rocket League - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/1

Rocket League: Game of the Year Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/1

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13 - $35.99 - 40% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Romancing Saga 2 - $21.24 - 15% Off - $19.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/8

Samurai Warriors 4-II - $29.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Seasons after Fall - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Shadow Blade: Reload - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Shiftlings - $5.24 - 65% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Deluxe Edition - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/1

Solitaire - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Soma - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Songbringer Bundle - $13.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Spartan - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 4/30

Stardew Valley - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K and Full HD Remaster - $16.79 - 20% Off - $14.69 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Star Ocean Till The End of Time - $16.79 - 20% Off - $14.69 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Streets of Red: Devil's Dare Deluxe - $7.19 - 20% Off - Ends 4/26

Strider - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Superhot - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition - $5.19 - 60% Off - $3.89 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - $17.99 - 70% Off - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe - $25.49 - 70% Off - $21.24 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Tales of Berseria - $26.39 - 56% Off - $20.39 - 66% Off - Ends 5/8

Tales of Zestiria - $17.99 - 70% Off - $14.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Tetraminos - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs - $19.99 - 60% Off - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ - $41.99 - 30% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Double Focus - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet - $8.99 - 70% Off - $5.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Genso Wanderer - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Toukiden: Kiwami - $35.99 - 40% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Vostok Inc - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/25

Wanderjahr - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

Yakuza Kiwami - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Yasai Ninja - $1.19 - 60% Off - $0.59 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Zenith - $8.99 - 55% Off - Ends 4/25



PSVR - = Playable without PSVR

Accounting+ - $8.39 - 30% Off - $7.19 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Carnival Games VR - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Code51:Mecha Arena - $17.99 - 10% Off - $15.99 - 20% Off - Ends 4/30

Dead Secret - $13.49 - 10% Off - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/1

GNOG - $10.49 - 30% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

NBA 2KVR Experience - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Passengers: Awakening - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Rez Infinite - $17.99 - 40% Off - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Superhot Mind is Software Bundle - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Superhot VR - $17.49 - 30% Off - $14.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle - $20.99 - 30% Off - $17.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

PS3

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Aquapazza - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!!! - $9.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Battle Fantasia - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Bionic Commando: Rearmed - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

BlazBlue: Central Fiction - $24.99 - 50% Off - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Capcom Fighting Evolution - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Capcom vs SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

DmC Devil May Cry - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

DmC Devil May Cry Ultimate Edition - $20.24 - 70% Off - $13.49 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

DuckTales: Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Dustforce - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 - 50% Off - $4.94 - 67% Off - Ends 5/8

God Hand - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F 2nd - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Lost Dimension - $14.99 - 25% Off - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/8

Mars: War Logs - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Mega Man 9 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Mega Man 9 & 10 Combo Pack - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Mega Man 10 - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Okami HD - $8.39 - 40% Off - $6.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 4 Arena - $11.24 - 25% Off - $9.89 - 34% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 4 Arena Ultimate Edition - $22.49 - 25% Off - $19.79 - 34% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $14.99 - 25% Off - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ultimate Edition - $47.99 - 40% Off - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 5 - $27.49 - 45% Off - $22.49 - 55% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $91.99 - 20% Off - $80.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Raiden IV: Overkill - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Rainbow Moon - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Record of Agarest Series War Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Remember Me - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Street Fighter X Tekken - $4.99 - 75% Off - $2.99 - 85% Off - Ends 5/8

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Wicked Monsters Blast! HD - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

XBlaze Lost: Memories - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8



Vita - PS TV Compatibility

Accel World vs Sword Art Online - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

AeternoBlade - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

Akiba’s Beat - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Bad Apple Wars - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Berserk and the Band of the Hawk - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Code: Realize: Guardian of Rebirth - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Collar X Malice - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc - $13.49 - 55% Off - $10.49 - 65% Off - Ends 5/8

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - $31.99 - 20% Off - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Dragon Quest Builders - $27.99 - 30% Off - $23.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

Drive Girls - $11.99 - 60% Off - $8.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & The Monster Seal - $14.99 - 25% Off - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/8

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky - $17.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 - 50% Off - $4.94 - 67% Off - Ends 5/8

God Eater 2: Rage Burst - $11.99 - 70% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

God Wars Future Past - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva F 2nd - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Lost Dimension - $14.99 - 25% Off - $12.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/8

Mind Zero - $9.99 - 60% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection - $13.99 - 60% Off - $10.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Ninja Usagimaru: Two Tails of Adventure - $4.79 - 60% Off - $3.59 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Norn9: Var Commons - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

One Piece: Burning Blood - $11.99 - 70% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition - $19.34 - 70% Off - $16.11 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Period Cube: Shackles of Amadeus - $19.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Persona 4: Dancing All Night - $19.99 - 20% Off - $17.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/8

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Rainbow Moon - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Rainbow Moon PS3 Player Special Offer - $2.99 - 60% Off - $2.24 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Samurai Warriors 4-II - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Street Fighter X Tekken - $9.99 - 75% Off - $5.99 - 85% Off - Ends 5/8

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - $11.99 - 70% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe - $19.49 - 70% Off - $16.24 - 75% Off - Ends 5/8

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Double Focus - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Touhou Genso Wanderer - $29.99 - 40% Off - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Toukiden: Kiwami - $23.99 - 40% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Wanderjahr - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 4/30

XBlaze Lost: Memories - $15.99 - 60% Off - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8



PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Adventures To Go! - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Black Rock Shooter The Game - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Breath of Fire III - $5.99 - 40% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Capcom Classics Collection Reloaded - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Capcom Classics Collection Remixed - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Capcom Puzzle World - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Carnage Heart EXA - $11.99 - 40% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Darkstalkers Chronicle: The Chaos Tower - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Disgaea Infinite - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Disgaea 2: Dark Hero Days - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Disgaea Infinite - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

End of Serenity - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Harvest Moon: Boy & Girl - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Harvest Moon: Hero of Leaf Valley - $11.99 - 40% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Innocent Life: A Futuristic Harvest Moon - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Mega Man Maverick Hunter - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/8

Mystic Chronicles - $8.99 - 40% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/8

Power Stone Collection - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/8

PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

Breath of Fire IV - $3.59 - 40% Off - $2.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8



Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A



PS4 Add-ons

APB Reloaded

Awesomenauts Assemble!

Fully Loaded Pack - $12.49 - 50% Off - $8.49 - 66% Off - Ends 5/8

Brawlhalla

Collectors Pack - $84.99 - 15% Off - $74.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22

- Ends 5/22 Founders Pack - $16.99 - 15% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22

PSVR Carnival Games VR

Alley Adventure - $6.79 - 15% Off - $5.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/8

Constructor

Building Pack 2: Made in America - Free - 100% Off - Ends 4/27

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/8

Madden NFL 18

Monster Hunter World

Additional Gestures Bundle 2 - $3.49 - 30% Off - $2.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/8

- Ends 5/8 Deluxe Kit - $11.99 - 20% Off - $11.24 - 25% Off - Ends 5/8

Nier: Automata

3C3C1D119440927 - $8.39 - 40% Off - $6.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/8

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Yi-Lin Pack - $5.24 - 25% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Paladins

Rest of the deals are below.