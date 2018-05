PSN Weekly Deals - 5/8: Totally Digital Sale Pt. 2 & Ubisoft Sale! $10.49 Undertale, $15 Tacoma, $28 Kerbal SPEE, & More!

Posted 18 April 2018 - 01:24 PM

Index

Current Deals - Store Updates Every Tuesday, Usually Around 8 AM PT/11 AM ET

Visit The Web PS Store



Key:

N - New This Week

Ending Soon

$XX.XX - Price for All PSN Members

$XX.XX - Price for PS+ Members



April’s PS+ Games - Ends 5/1/18

99Vidas

In Space we Brawl

Mad Max

Q*Bert Rebooted

Toy Home

PSVR TrackMania Turbo



Pre-orders - Out at 12 AM ET/9 PM PT

Dragon's Crown Pro - $44.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 5/15

Everspace - $23.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/29

Gonner - $6.99 - 30% Off - Pre-order 5/15

Gorogoa - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22

H1Z1: Nemesis Pre-Order Bundle - $23.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22 Will be Free to Play at launch, so you don't need this to get access to the game.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Bundle - $44.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 5/29

Laser League - $11.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/10

NBA Playgrounds 2 - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22

Omensight - $15.99 - 20% Off - Pre-order ends 5/15

Sega Genesis Classics - $26.99 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31/18

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition - $67.49 - 10% Off - Pre-order ends 5/22 N

We Happy Few - $50.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe - $67.99 - 15% Off - Pre-order ends 12/31



Cross Buy

Blue-Collar Astronaut - $4.99 - 50% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/29

Claire: Extended Cut - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Guacamelee - $5.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Iconoclasts - $16.99 - 15% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22 N

One More Dungeon - $6.79 - 15% Off - $6.39 - 20% Off - Ends 5/21 N

Plague Road - $5.99 - 70% Off - $3.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Rollers of the Realm - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Skylight Freerange - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Slain: Back from Hell - $3.74 - 75% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Super Mega Baseball - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/18

Teslagrad - $2.99 - 80% Off - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Twin Robots - $4.24 - 15% Off - $3.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/14

Undertale - $11.99 - 20% Off - $10.49 - 30% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Xenoraid - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N



PS4

3D Billiards - $8.99 - 10% Off - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/22 N

3D MiniGolf - $8.99 - 10% Off - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Adult Swim Games Starter Pack - $19.99 - 50% Off - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space - $2.99 - 80% Off - $1.49 - 90% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Amnesia: Collection - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22

Asemblance - $2.39 - 70% Off - $1.59 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Origins - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition - $27.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $40.49 - 55% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Battleship - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Bleed Complete Bundle - $13.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Blue Rider - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Boggle - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Broforce - $5.09 - 66% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Butcher - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Butcher Special Edition Bundle - $6.49 - 50% Off - $5.19 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Citizens of Earth - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

The Crew - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

The Crew Ultimate Edition - $14.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Cruz Brothers: Camps Edition - $12.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/29 N

Dandara - $9.74 - 35% Off - Ends 5/9

Dangerous Golf - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Danger Zone - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

The Deadly Tower of Monsters - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Death Road to Canada - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Deiland - $11.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/21

The Disney Afternoon Collection - $7.99 - 60% Off - $5.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Dogos - $6.59 - 45% Off - $5.39 - 55% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Duck Game - $6.49 - 50% Off - $5.19 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle - $34.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

For Honor - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

For Honor Deluxe Edition - $23.09 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

For Honor Gold Edition - $32.99 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Fu’un Super Combo - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Gang Beasts - $15.99 - 20% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V - $35.99 - 40% Off - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card - $43.31 - 43% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $49.29 - 42% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card - $59.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card - $98.99 - 34% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card - $74.39 - 38% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grow Home - $3.99 - 50% Off - $3.19 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grow Up - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition - $14.79 - 63% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone Bundle - $37.79 - 30% Off - $32.39 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Hob - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Human Fall Flat - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Infernium - $18.74 - 25% Off - $16.24 - 35% Off - Ends 5/23 N

Ironclad Tactics - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Island Flight Simulator - $8.99 - 10% Off - $7.99 - 20% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Just Dance 2018 - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $31.99 - 20% Off - $27.99 - 30% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Killallzombies - $6.99 - 50% Off - $5.59 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Kingdom: New Lands - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Kona - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Last Day of June - $13.99 - 30% Off - $11.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Late Shift - $7.49 - 40% Off - $6.24 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

The Lost Dark - $23.09 - 23% Off - $19.49 - 35% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Machinarium - $2.99 - 70% Off - $1.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Mahjong World Contest & Mahjong Royal Towers - $4.99 - 50% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Manhunt - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Mantis Burn Racing - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Max Payne - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Mega Coin Squad - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Monopoly Family Fun Pack - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Monopoly Plus - $7.49 - 50% Off - $5.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Nidhogg 2 - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call - $7.49 - 50% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Paladins Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/23

Perfect Angle - $7.49 - 25% Off - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/9

Pharaonic - $7.99 - 50% Off - $6.39 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Raging Justice - $13.49 - 10% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Rain World - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Red Dead Revolver - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Rememoried - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/31 N

Risk - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Risk Urban Assault - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $29.99 - 50% Off - $23.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered - $11.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Scrabble - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Screencheat - $4.94 - 67% Off - $3.74 - 75% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Shadow Blade: Reload - $4.49 - 70% Off - $2.99 - 80% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Small Radios Big Televisions - $5.99 - 50% Off - $4.79 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Solitaire - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition - $44.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Steep Winter Games Edition - $29.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Steep Winter Games Gold Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Steredenn - $7.79 - 40% Off - $6.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Suicide Guy - $6.39 - 20% Off - $5.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/18 N

Sundered - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Super Cloudbuilt - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle - $37.34 - 10% Off - Ends 12/31/20

Syberia 3 - $24.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tacoma - $15.99 - 20% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tembo The Badass Elephant - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Tetris Ultimate - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Tom Clancy’s The Division - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition - $31.49 - 65% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition - $23.09 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition - $29.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition - $20.99 - 65% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Tooth and Tail - $11.99 - 40% Off - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Trailblazers - $26.99 - 10% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla - $9.89 - 10% Off - Ends 5/16 N

UFC 3 - $44.99 - 25% Off - $38.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/15 N

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off - $51.99 - 35% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Ultimate Chicken Horse - $10.49 - 30% Off - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Uno - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

The Warriors - $8.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle - $49.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle - $30.09 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Watch Dogs 2 - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition - $25.19 - 64% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition - $39.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

The Witness - $15.99 - 60% Off - $9.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/22 N

XCOM 2 - $19.79 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

XCOM 2 Collection - $49.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/15 N

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.74 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Zombi - $6.99 - 65% Off - $4.99 - 75% Off - Ends 5/22 N



PSVR - = Playable without PSVR

2MD: VR Football - $10.00 - 23% Off - Ends 5/14 N

100ft Robot Golf - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Archangel - $14.99 - 50% Off - $11.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Eagle Flight - $14.79 - 63% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Megaton Rainfall - $9.91 - 38% Off - $8.95 - 44% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Mervils: A VR Adventure - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $19.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

VR Ping Pong - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Werewolves Within - $9.89 - 67% Off - Ends 5/15 N



PS3

DuckTales: Remastered - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Dustforce - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Monopoly Plus - $4.99 - 50% Off - $3.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Risk - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Risk Urban Assault - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N



Vita - PS TV Compatibility

The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle - $14.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/9

Citizens of Earth - $5.99 - 60% Off - $4.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Mahjong Royal Towers, Mahjong World Contest, Mahjong Gold - $4.99 - 50% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/15 N



PSP - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A



PS1 Classics - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A



Minis - PS3/PSP Compatible - Vita and PS TV Compatibility

N/A



PS4 Add-ons



APB Reloaded

Brawlhalla

Collectors Pack - $84.99 - 15% Off - $74.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22

- Ends 5/22 Founders Pack - $16.99 - 15% Off - $14.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/22

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fishing Planet

Kayaks Adventure Pack - $22.74 - 35% Off - $17.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

- Ends 5/22 Topwater Midnight Pack - $27.49 - 50% Off - $21.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

For Honor

Season Pass - $15.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/15 N

Four Kings Casino

All-In Starter Pack - $9.99 - 50% Off - $7.99 - 60% Off - Ends 5/22 N

- Ends 5/22 Double Down Starter Pack - $3.99 - 60% Off - $2.99 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Grand Theft Auto V

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone

PSVR Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live

1st Stage - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

- Ends 5/22 2nd Stage - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

- Ends 5/22 3rd Stage - $8.99 - 40% Off - $7.49 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

- Ends 5/22 Season Pass - $23.99 - 40% Off - $19.99 - 40% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Knights of Valour

Neverwinter

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

2,750 Gold - $4.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

5,750 Gold - $9.99 - 50% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Ultimate Bundle - $12.49 - 50% Off - $7.49 - 70% Off - Ends 5/22 N

Star Trek Online

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Tanks

XCOM 2

War of the Chosen - $29.99 - 25% Off - Ends 5/15 N

PS3 Add-ons



N/A

Vita Add-ons



N/A



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Feel free to provide feedback for ways to improve this thread. Thanks!

Rest of the deals are below.