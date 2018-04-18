Jump to content

Xbox One X $469.99 at Monoprice.com w/ Code XBOX30

By Jaybrones, Today, 07:46 PM
Xbox One X

Jaybrones  

Jaybrones

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

At Monoprice the Xbox One X can be purchased for $469.99 with the code XBOX30.  This is a limited time deal as per their weekly newsletter.  Not a deep discount, but better than nothing. No sure when it ends.

 

https://goo.gl/Uw128z


dogwitch  

dogwitch

Posted Today, 08:35 PM

dam its a decent price. it really is.


gogomo  

gogomo

Posted Today, 08:49 PM

Still holding out til Black Friday.


