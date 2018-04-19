Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

CAGcast #541: How to Stop a Nosebleed

The gang talks God of War hype, the next Splinter Cell game, Billy Mitchell’s future, Far Cry 5, and so much more!

God of war PS4 pro bundle still available 412 shipped

By tomden02, Today, 08:37 PM

tomden02  

tomden02

Posted Today, 08:37 PM

Found a place still taking orders ..no tax
https://www.abt.com/...le-3002212.html

Gurren Lagann  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 10:00 PM

In for 10
Posted Image

tomden02  

tomden02

Posted Today, 10:19 PM

10???

SpraykwoN  

SpraykwoN

Posted Today, 10:23 PM

10???

He is an amateur

I am in for 17


