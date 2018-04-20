Posted Today, 09:12 PM

$3 Off $25 Xbox and Google Play Gift Cards at Cumberland Farms

Deal is good till May 1st 2018

Word of warning, I've been to three separate Cumberland Farms today and none of the three knew how to activate this deal.

One worker was even convinced that "oh this means you get $3 off your first purchase on Xbox Live, I've never heard the actual card being discounted"......

So, if anyone knows how to activate it, it would help me out a lot (Since I live across the street from one of the Cumberland Farms)



