Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$3 Off $25 Xbox and Google Play Gift Cards at Cumberland Farms

By Jiryn, Today, 09:12 PM

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4247 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 09:12 PM

$3 Off $25 Xbox and Google Play Gift Cards at Cumberland Farms

Deal is good till May 1st 2018

 

Word of warning, I've been to three separate Cumberland Farms today and none of the three knew how to activate this deal.

One worker was even convinced that "oh this means you get $3 off your first purchase on Xbox Live, I've never heard the actual card being discounted"......

 

So, if anyone knows how to activate it, it would help me out a lot (Since I live across the street from one of the Cumberland Farms)

1FSA78Q.jpg

 

k3PA6zb.jpg


#2 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5296 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 09:38 PM

WTF is Cumberland Farms?
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#3 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4247 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 09:41 PM

WTF is Cumberland Farms?

A gas station/convenience store chain in New England


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy