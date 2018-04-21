WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch, $12.49 at Target (YMMV)

Just read on another site that Target stores have WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch marked down to $12.49.
I wish I could get it, but there don't seem to be any Target stores in my area selling it at that price.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 01:17 AM
Just read on another site that Target stores have WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch marked down to $12.49.
I wish I could get it, but there don't seem to be any Target stores in my area selling it at that price.
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Just read on another site that Target stores have WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch marked down to $12.49.
I wish I could get it, but there don't seem to be any Target stores in my area selling it at that price.
Brickseek sku 207-30-1752
Posted Today, 01:27 AM
damn, this price everywhere around me but all out of stock, might be worth to check out and see if the closest one has a copy not reflected on brick seek.
Posted Today, 01:46 AM
I hate writing this, but this game is a broken mess. Since the Switch had a firmware update last month, the game has constant freezing issues. Ring entrances are super slow, and any match with more than two people lags. It just has a mess of issues.
It really is buyer beware at this point. Check the official thread for more details - https://forums.2k.co...hp?818-WWE-2K18.
2K has never addressed the issues, and at this point, they never will :(
MY 2018 VIDEO GAME SPENDING TAB | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014
Posted Today, 02:33 AM
Brickseek sku 207-30-1752
I did check that before posting. All stores that have it on sale are out of stock. All stores that have it in stock (which aren't many) are charging $59.99 according to Brickseek.