WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch, $12.49 at Target (YMMV)

By Moonbathing, Today, 01:17 AM

#1 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Today, 01:17 AM

Just read on another site that Target stores have WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch marked down to $12.49.

 

I wish I could get it, but there don't seem to be any Target stores in my area selling it at that price.


#2 BIGTom-  

BIGTom-

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Brickseek sku 207-30-1752


#3 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 01:27 AM

damn, this price everywhere around me but all out of stock, might be worth to check out and see if the closest one has a copy not reflected on brick seek.


#4 shanafan_cag  

shanafan_cag

Posted Today, 01:46 AM

I hate writing this, but this game is a broken mess. Since the Switch had a firmware update last month, the game has constant freezing issues. Ring entrances are super slow, and any match with more than two people lags. It just has a mess of issues.

 

It really is buyer beware at this point. Check the official thread for more details - https://forums.2k.co...hp?818-WWE-2K18.

 

2K has never addressed the issues, and at this point, they never will :(


#5 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Brickseek sku 207-30-1752

 

I did check that before posting.  All stores that have it on sale are out of stock.  All stores that have it in stock (which aren't many) are charging $59.99 according to Brickseek.


