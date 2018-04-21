Jump to content

Xbox One X Scorpio Edition in Stock from MS on eBay

By Jurai, Today, 04:41 PM

#1 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 04:41 PM

Price is MSRP, but these have been long gone for awhile, if you wanted one new in box this is pretty much your only option otehr than paying a price hike

 

https://www.ebay.com...n-/253536998731


#2 latin trident  

latin trident

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

What's so good about this one compared to what is sold in stores?

#3 Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 04:53 PM

What's so good about this one compared to what is sold in stores?


Nothing, just the fact it is limited . And it comes with one vertical stand, that is all

DaviVascaino.png         Davivascaino.png

#4 dwo  

dwo

Posted Today, 04:55 PM

What's so good about this one compared to what is sold in stores?

 

None.  Same exact system as the regular Xbox One X except for "Project Scorpio" branding on console and controller.  Also includes a vertical stand.  That's about it.

 

View this as a collectors item.  If you could care less about limit edition color variants of consoles then this really isn't a deal. 


