Fry's Ads 4/22-28

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$27.99

RBI '18 Baseball



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V

WWE 2K18



$34.99

Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset

Dissidia NT

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$39.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

NBA 2K18



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$59.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset



$124.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$399.99

PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ God of War



Switch



$9.99

Nintendo Labo Customization Set



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Green

Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Red



$32.99

Game Traveler Deluxe System Case



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$69.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit



$79.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Con

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con



XBox One



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase XBox One S Console)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$27.99

RBI '18 Baseball



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V

WWE 2K18



$34.99

Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$34.99

Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro



$39.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

NBA 2K18



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$54.99

Sea of Thieves



$129.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



PC



$11.99

Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset



$19.99

Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse

MSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming Mouse

MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Keyboard



$34.99

Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard

Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset



$39.99

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds



$69.99

Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$109.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



Miscellaneous



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console



Blu-Ray



$6.99

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 6

House M.D.: Season 7

The Office: Season 5

Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1

That 70s Show: Season 1

That 70s Show: Season 2



$16.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)

Extreme Nature Collection (4K)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $17.99

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99

Insidious: The Last Key

Only the Brave



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99

Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)



Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season

Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)

Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season



$22.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

Logan (4K+Blu)



$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)



Price varies

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Den of Thieves (Blu+DVD) (Avail Tue.)

Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu) (Avail Tue.)

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Avail. Tue.)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

Paddington 2 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)

Puppet Master (Avail. Tue.)

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

