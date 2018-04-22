Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

- - - - -

Fry's Ads 4/22-28

By fidodido, Today, 05:38 AM

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

PS4 :ps4:

$27.99
RBI '18 Baseball

$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18

$34.99
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset
Dissidia NT
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
NBA 2K18

$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset

$124.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick

$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ God of War

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Nintendo Labo Customization Set

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Green
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Red

$32.99
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case

$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$69.99
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

$79.99
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Con
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con

XBox One :xb1:

$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase XBox One S Console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership

$27.99
RBI '18 Baseball

$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18

$34.99
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$34.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro

$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
NBA 2K18

$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$54.99
Sea of Thieves

$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Madden NFL '18 (download code)

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)

PC :pc:

$11.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset

$19.99
Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Keyboard

$34.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset

$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds

$69.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

Miscellaneous

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$6.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 2

$16.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $17.99
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99
Insidious: The Last Key
Only the Brave

$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)

Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season

$22.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Logan (4K+Blu)

$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

Price varies
Ant-Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: Civil War
Den of Thieves (Blu+DVD) (Avail Tue.)
Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu) (Avail Tue.)
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Avail. Tue.)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Paddington 2 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Puppet Master (Avail. Tue.)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
 


