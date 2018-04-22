Fry's Ads 4/22-28

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$27.99
RBI '18 Baseball
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18
$34.99
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset
Dissidia NT
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
NBA 2K18
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$59.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 350VR Gaming Headset
$124.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fight Stick
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$399.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ God of War
Switch
$9.99
Nintendo Labo Customization Set
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Luigi Green
Hori Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wheel: Mario Red
$32.99
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$69.99
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
$79.99
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Con
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con
XBox One
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase XBox One S Console)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$27.99
RBI '18 Baseball
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18
$34.99
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
$34.99
Snakebyte Charge Tower Pro
$39.99
Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition
NBA 2K18
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$54.99
Sea of Thieves
$129.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Madden NFL '18 (download code)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)
PC
$11.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$19.99
Roccat LUA Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS300 Gaming Mouse
MSi Interceptor DS4200 Gaming Keyboard
$34.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard
Corsair VOID Stereo Gaming Headset
$39.99
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Creative Soundblaster X P5 Gaming Earbuds
$69.99
Corsair K68 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin SupaRetroN HD Gaming Console
Blu-Ray
$6.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 1
That 70s Show: Season 2
$16.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $17.99
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $18.99
Insidious: The Last Key
Only the Brave
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $22.99
Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 1st Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 2nd Season
Game of Thrones: The Complete 3rd Season (Blu+DVD)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 4th Season
$22.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Logan (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
Price varies
Ant-Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: Civil War
Den of Thieves (Blu+DVD) (Avail Tue.)
Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition (4K+Blu) (Avail Tue.)
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (Avail. Tue.)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
Paddington 2 (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
Puppet Master (Avail. Tue.)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
Fry's Ads 4/22-28
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4584 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.