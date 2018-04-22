Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

* - - - - 1 votes

PS4 Pro standard 320 w/cartwheel or 304 plus tax with redcard/cartwheel target

By srac84, Today, 12:16 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 12:16 PM

download the cartwheel app and add the offer to your account. Has to be done in store. Yes, I am aware we have  cartwheel thread but not sure if a lot of ppl open that. This is for the standard ps4 pro only eg..no bundles with other games etc..


#2 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 12:38 PM

Yeah. Already posted this. There is a weekly Cartwheel thread.

#3 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

And, thousands of people look at the Cartwheel thread every week. So, don't worry about the deals not being seen. They are. CheapyD even posts my thread on the front page of the site, so that people can see it.

#4 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5827 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 01:48 PM

Thanks for the heads up. Most of the time I don't look at the cartwheel thread since the deals are usually the same 10% off generic game X.
