download the cartwheel app and add the offer to your account. Has to be done in store. Yes, I am aware we have cartwheel thread but not sure if a lot of ppl open that. This is for the standard ps4 pro only eg..no bundles with other games etc..
PS4 Pro standard 320 w/cartwheel or 304 plus tax with redcard/cartwheel target
By srac84, Today, 12:16 PM
Posted Today, 12:16 PM
Posted Today, 12:38 PM
Yeah. Already posted this. There is a weekly Cartwheel thread.
Posted Today, 12:43 PM
And, thousands of people look at the Cartwheel thread every week. So, don't worry about the deals not being seen. They are. CheapyD even posts my thread on the front page of the site, so that people can see it.
Posted Today, 01:48 PM
Posted Today, 01:48 PM
Thanks for the heads up. Most of the time I don't look at the cartwheel thread since the deals are usually the same 10% off generic game X.