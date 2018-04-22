Jump to content

- - - - -

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition $29.99/$23.99 GCU @ BBY

By FullmetalPain22, Today, 05:09 PM

#1 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Today, 05:09 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6103914

 

Lasts all week apparently 

 

https://deals.bestbu...ory=video games


#2 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3003 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 05:20 PM

If I have a PS4 pro and Xbox one x, which is the best version of the game

#3 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Today, 05:26 PM

If I have a PS4 pro and Xbox one x, which is the best version of the game

I would say PS4 because of all the VR support
#4 Saphoon   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1828 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Saphoon

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

What is the difference between Gold and Regular edition?


#5 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

What is the difference between Gold and Regular edition?

 

Gold includes season pass, so that is the one to get


