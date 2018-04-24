Jump to content

Switch G4 Steelbook/MetalPack/Etc. Compendium

ihadmail

This is an ongoing work in progress. I will update it as I have new information. Please feel free to add any suggestions, comments or upcoming releases I haven't found yet. I am noting all variations of all releases that I have found.
 
Released

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition (US Release)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Collector's Edition (EU Release)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Best Buy Exclusive)
  • Bayonetta 1&2 Non-Stop Climax Edition (JP Release)(Holds both cartridges)
  • Bayonetta 1&2 Special Edition (EU/AU Release)
  • Mercenary Kings / Flinthook (Limited Run Games)(3000 print run)(Holds both cartridges)

Confirmed release, Confirmed size

Confirmed release, Unconfirmed size

  • Flashback 25th Anniversary (EU Release)(MetalPack)(Amazon.dePreorder now for 6/7/18 Release
  • BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Limited Edition (ASIA Release)(Play-Asia.com) Preorder now for 5/31/18 Release
  • BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Collector's Edition (US Release)(Arc System Works Online Store) Preorder 5/4/2018 for 6/5/2018 Release

Close but not a Case

Protection


ihadmail

Reserved


ihadmail

Change Log: 


