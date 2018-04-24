Switch G4 Steelbook/MetalPack/Etc. Compendium

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

This is an ongoing work in progress. I will update it as I have new information. Please feel free to add any suggestions, comments or upcoming releases I haven't found yet. I am noting all variations of all releases that I have found.



Released

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition (US Release)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Collector's Edition (EU Release)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Best Buy Exclusive)

Bayonetta 1&2 Non-Stop Climax Edition (JP Release)(Holds both cartridges)

Bayonetta 1&2 Special Edition (EU/AU Release)

Mercenary Kings / Flinthook (Limited Run Games)(3000 print run)(Holds both cartridges)

Confirmed release, Confirmed size

Saturday Morning RPG ( LimitedRunGames.Com )(???? print run) Purchase date TBD

Confirmed release, Unconfirmed size

Flashback 25th Anniversary (EU Release)(MetalPack)( Amazon.de ) Preorder now for 6/7/18 Release

) BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Limited Edition (ASIA Release)( Play-Asia.com ) Preorder now for 5/31/18 Release

) BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Collector's Edition (US Release)( Arc System Works Online Store ) Preorder 5/4/2018 for 6/5/2018 Release

Close but not a Case

Shining Resonance Refrain Draconic Launch Edition (US Release)(Metal Slip Case)( Amazon.com ,

Gamestop.com , BestBuy.com ) Preorder now for 9/25/18 Release

Protection