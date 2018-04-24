Switch G4 Steelbook/MetalPack/Etc. Compendium

This is an ongoing work in progress. I will update it as I have new information. Please feel free to add any suggestions, comments or upcoming releases I haven't found yet. I am noting all variations of all releases that I have found.
Released
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Special Edition (US Release)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Collector's Edition (EU Release)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Best Buy Exclusive)
- Bayonetta 1&2 Non-Stop Climax Edition (JP Release)(Holds both cartridges)
- Bayonetta 1&2 Special Edition (EU/AU Release)
- Mercenary Kings / Flinthook (Limited Run Games)(3000 print run)(Holds both cartridges)
Confirmed release, Confirmed size
- Saturday Morning RPG (LimitedRunGames.Com)(???? print run) Purchase date TBD
Confirmed release, Unconfirmed size
- Flashback 25th Anniversary (EU Release)(MetalPack)(Amazon.de) Preorder now for 6/7/18 Release
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Limited Edition (ASIA Release)(Play-Asia.com) Preorder now for 5/31/18 Release
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Collector's Edition (US Release)(Arc System Works Online Store) Preorder 5/4/2018 for 6/5/2018 Release
Close but not a Case
- Shining Resonance Refrain Draconic Launch Edition (US Release)(Metal Slip Case)(Amazon.com,
Gamestop.com,BestBuy.com) Preorder now for 9/25/18 Release
Protection
- Standard Case (RetroProtection.com)
- Standard Case (LimitedRunGames.com)