Posted Today, 06:00 PM

Costco.com has the new God of War for $49.99. As usual, you need to be a member of Costco to be able to buy from them.

Shipping and taxes aren't included in that. My final price came out to $55 and change (standard shipping was $2).

FWIW, I rented the game on Saturday from Redbox. It lives up to every glowing review its received.