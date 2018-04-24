PSN Humble: $1(DedRisPS4,CrazTaxiPS3...) $11(AlienIsoPS4,ResEvHDPS4,MegaLegPS4...) $15(DedRis2PS4,ValkChronPS4)

https://www.humblebu...capcom-sega-psn
For PSN peoples that don't follow the mega-thread. Generates as a single code.
$1 tier:
Dead Rising 1
Crazy Taxi
Dustforce
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz
Beat the average tier (currently ~$10.90)
Alien Isolation
Megaman Legacy Collection
Resident Evil HD Remastered
Resident Evil Code Veronica X
Sonic Generations
Binary Domain
50% off Yakuza 0 coupon
50% off Dead Rising 4 coupon
40% off Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition coupon
40% off Valkyria Revolution coupon
$15 tier:
Dead Rising 2
Valkyria Chronicles Remastered