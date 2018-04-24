Jump to content

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

* * * * * 1 votes

PSN Humble: $1(DedRisPS4,CrazTaxiPS3...) $11(AlienIsoPS4,ResEvHDPS4,MegaLegPS4...) $15(DedRis2PS4,ValkChronPS4)

By phoenixlau, Today, 06:41 PM

#1 phoenixlau   backlogged CAGiversary!   401 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

phoenixlau

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

https://www.humblebu...capcom-sega-psn

For PSN peoples that don't follow the mega-thread.  Generates as a single code.

 

$1 tier:

Dead Rising 1 :ps4:

Crazy Taxi :ps3:

Dustforce :vita:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz :vita:

 

Beat the average tier (currently ~$10.90)

Alien Isolation :ps4:

Megaman Legacy Collection :ps4:

Resident Evil HD Remastered :ps4:

Resident Evil Code Veronica X :ps4:

Sonic Generations :ps3:

Binary Domain :ps3:

 

50% off Yakuza 0 coupon

50% off Dead Rising 4 coupon

40% off Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition coupon

40% off Valkyria Revolution coupon

 

$15 tier:

Dead Rising 2 :ps4:

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered :ps4:


Odesza - A Moment Apart - MP3 album - $1

:pc: Shadow Warrior 2 - $10 ///  :pc: Shadow Warrior 1 - $1

:pc: Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition - $1 /// Stories: Path of Destinies - $1

:pc: Jotun - $1 /// Nuclear Throne - $1 /// Rogue Legacy $1 /// Thomas Was Alone - $1

:pc: Chariot - $1 /// Awesomenauts - $1 /// Punch Club - $1

#2 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8078 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Even though I own most on xbox 360 And Xbox one, I couldn't pass this up. Thanks OP
#3 oldcasio  

oldcasio

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Thanks! I've been waiting for another PlayStation Humble Bundle!


#4 Blade   Imminently Punchable CAGiversary!   13652 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Blade

Posted Today, 06:55 PM

Please everyone, keep buying the games you've already played on each new console that's released. I'm banking on playing the Dreamcast-era Crazy Taxi via chip implants in my brain while on my space transport to the Titan colony in 2050. It'll happen as long as you dish out money for played-out games!


#5 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 06:58 PM

Please everyone, keep buying the games you've already played on each new console that's released. I'm banking on playing the Dreamcast-era Crazy Taxi via chip implants in my brain while on my space transport to the Titan colony in 2050. It'll happen as long as you dish out money for played-out games!

yes, yes, let the hate flow...


#6 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7392 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 07:02 PM

Have pretty much everything between Xbox One and PS4. But kind of want to support this just to encourage more bundles.

Wonder if those coupons stack on sales?

#7 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 07:03 PM

Please everyone, keep buying the games you've already played on each new console that's released. I'm banking on playing the Dreamcast-era Crazy Taxi via chip implants in my brain while on my space transport to the Titan colony in 2050. It'll happen as long as you dish out money for played-out games!


It's going to a good cause... Why would you try to dissuade people from buying it? I plan on just giving my codes away to someone that doesn't have these games. 2 great causes with very little investment! St. Jude's and Make-A-Wish ALONE make me think of my daughters and how appreciative I'd be for people to give anything if they were sick...

#8 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2148 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 07:08 PM

Damn I literally just bought alien isolation when it was on sale the other week. Would have been all over it if I hadn't. I'll have to think about it now.
#9 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2469 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 07:09 PM

Please everyone, keep buying the games you've already played on each new console that's released. I'm banking on playing the Dreamcast-era Crazy Taxi via chip implants in my brain while on my space transport to the Titan colony in 2050. It'll happen as long as you dish out money for played-out games!

this but unironically


#10 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

I just noticed this... There is an Humble Bundle thread... I hope Zantra2 isn't seeing this... oops! I mean Zantra2


#11 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2601 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

^^^ as I sit in the restroom at work and read this this made me laugh out loud.
#12 Havok83   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1866 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Havok83

Posted Today, 07:20 PM

Damn. I have many of those games already. Do you get individual codes that can be sold off?


#13 beaubalon  

beaubalon

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Damn. I have many of those games already. Do you get individual codes that can be sold off?


No just one code for everything

#14 neonglow   Penguin Shine! CAGiversary!   1626 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

neonglow

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

Does anyone know what happens if you have some of the games on PS+? Do those games fail to redeem?
#15 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5301 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Please everyone, keep buying the games you've already played on each new console that's released. I'm banking on playing the Dreamcast-era Crazy Taxi via chip implants in my brain while on my space transport to the Titan colony in 2050. It'll happen as long as you dish out money for played-out games!


The only things that I read when I first saw this post were "Crazy Taxi" and "implants." Forget Oprah - those are two of my favorite things.

And I'll be ponying up for the $15 tier, thank you very much.
#16 GamerSavage   Just Being Myself CAGiversary!   610 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 07:44 PM

$15 for 12 games is a great deal and being donated to three great charities. Count me in for this Humble bundle!


#17 wentzelitis   CAG in Training CAG in Training   18 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

wentzelitis

Posted Today, 07:48 PM

1$ for dead rising on my ps4 and monkey ball for my vita is worth it. cool


#18 vherub   x CAGiversary!   3426 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

vherub

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

You get a single key with every game attached to it to redeem at once.

Cannot adf to your initial purchase to gain a higher tier

key expires 4/17/21

Unless something changed recently, if you previously "purchase" a game free vai ps plus, this key will not grant permanent ownership

 

I'm not going to use these coupon codes

all expire june 5th, 2018

50% off dead rising 4 - 23C2B68NEL

40% off re 7 gold - 24668DM3C4

40% off valkrevolution - 246M59HRTJ

50% off Yakuza 0 - 25EQEB4KQP


