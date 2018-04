Posted Yesterday, 09:51 PM

I have been using this discount for over a month. Spend >$59 and get 20% off your existing and future purchases. The discounts works on pre-orders and are stackable on promotions as well. https://www.direct2d....com/#!/rewards

I used the discount on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition.

https://www.direct2d...edition/5013227