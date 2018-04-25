Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

CAGcast #542: Now ApplePlay Compatible!

The gang discuss Nintendo Labo, Call of Duty’s missing campaign mode, stupid Alexa tricks, and exciting new purchases that include real and fictional Apple products.

Super Mario odyssey - switch - Walmart $36.50 via Googleapp

By chrislisting, Today, 03:21 PM

#1 chrislisting   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1480 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 03:21 PM

Walmart via Google Express has Super Mario Odyssey for $36.50 with promo code APPSPECIAL. Shipping is free.

{purchase via the Google Express App to apply the code. Discount valid on your first order only.}
https://express.goog...9756397_8175035

#2 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1044 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

Can you do Pickup in Store with this offer instead of shipping?

#3 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1144 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Can you do Pickup in Store with this offer instead of shipping?

I don't think so. Didn't work when I did this with vinyl purchases. I think the whole thing is Google is facilitating the purchase so they only wanna ship to lighten the load for stores....or some other bullshit like that to make less convenient options for consumers. 


#4 hectorarizpe   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1044 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

hectorarizpe

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

I don't think so. Didn't work when I did this with vinyl purchases. I think the whole thing is Google is facilitating the purchase so they only wanna ship to lighten the load for stores....or some other bullshit like that to make less convenient options for consumers.


Thanks for the answer. I wanted to play it today.
