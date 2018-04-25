Super Mario odyssey - switch - Walmart $36.50 via Googleapp
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1480 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:21 PM
{purchase via the Google Express App to apply the code. Discount valid on your first order only.}
https://express.goog...9756397_8175035
- thorbahn3 likes this
#2 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1044 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:24 PM
#3 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 1144 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:31 PM
Can you do Pickup in Store with this offer instead of shipping?
I don't think so. Didn't work when I did this with vinyl purchases. I think the whole thing is Google is facilitating the purchase so they only wanna ship to lighten the load for stores....or some other bullshit like that to make less convenient options for consumers.
#4 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1044 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:32 PM
I don't think so. Didn't work when I did this with vinyl purchases. I think the whole thing is Google is facilitating the purchase so they only wanna ship to lighten the load for stores....or some other bullshit like that to make less convenient options for consumers.
Thanks for the answer. I wanted to play it today.