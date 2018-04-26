Jump to content

eBay 15% coupon in app max discount 50 and min purchase is 50 dollars bucks expires 4 pm est

By srac84, Today, 06:22 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 06:22 PM

Plan2save is the coupon but it expires soon ... I think you have to use the eBay app ios or Android for it to work... max discount is 50 dollars and minimum purchase must be 50 dollars before coupon is applied

#2 dwo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   131 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

dwo

Posted Today, 06:27 PM

Used the code about an hour ago on a 4TB external hard drive.  Looking forward to (hopefully) being able to download everything onto my PS4!  Previously had an internal 2TB + external 1TB, and it just wasn't cutting it anymore.


#3 Pink_Floyd   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Pink_Floyd

Posted Today, 06:41 PM

I wonder if it can be used on gift cards sold by PayPal.

#4 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3412 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Today, 06:53 PM

I wonder if it can be used on gift cards sold by PayPal.

fine print says no gift cards.  Not sure if you're indicating getting it via PP is a loophole or not.


#5 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1818 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 06:54 PM

Used the code about an hour ago on a 4TB external hard drive.  Looking forward to (hopefully) being able to download everything onto my PS4!  Previously had an internal 2TB + external 1TB, and it just wasn't cutting it anymore.

My external 4TB is half full on my PS4 and I'm only a casual user. Games are too big these days. Even game updates are 10GB+ sometimes.


#6 Pink_Floyd   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   26 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Pink_Floyd

Posted Today, 07:11 PM

fine print says no gift cards. Not sure if you're indicating getting it via PP is a loophole or not.

No I wasn't sure if I could, but I figured you probably couldn't. Thank you for the help I appreciate it!

#7 wyatt8   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   73 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

wyatt8

Posted Today, 07:18 PM

Picked up a bunch of Japanese 360 games i had been looking at.  I was hoping to use ebates and the code but it wouldn't work.  Is this just a problem with something I'm doing?


#8 Bing147   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1084 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Bing147

Posted Today, 07:25 PM

Someone was selling game pass codes for 15 for 6 months. Grabbed 4 for 51 with the code. Works for me. 


#9 dwo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   131 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

dwo

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

My external 4TB is half full on my PS4 and I'm only a casual user. Games are too big these days. Even game updates are 10GB+ sometimes.

 

I know right?  Even a game like Assassin's Creed Origins is over 100GB when the game and all the DLC and updates are installed.  Lack of storage really crept up on me without warning this gen.

 

Have a dozen or so physical games, a collection of digital titles, and instant game collection games, and the storage runs out really quick.


#10 Davivascaino   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1557 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

got psn 12 months card for $44 shipped


