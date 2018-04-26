eBay 15% coupon in app max discount 50 and min purchase is 50 dollars bucks expires 4 pm est
Used the code about an hour ago on a 4TB external hard drive. Looking forward to (hopefully) being able to download everything onto my PS4! Previously had an internal 2TB + external 1TB, and it just wasn't cutting it anymore.
I wonder if it can be used on gift cards sold by PayPal.
fine print says no gift cards. Not sure if you're indicating getting it via PP is a loophole or not.
My external 4TB is half full on my PS4 and I'm only a casual user. Games are too big these days. Even game updates are 10GB+ sometimes.
No I wasn't sure if I could, but I figured you probably couldn't. Thank you for the help I appreciate it!
Picked up a bunch of Japanese 360 games i had been looking at. I was hoping to use ebates and the code but it wouldn't work. Is this just a problem with something I'm doing?
Someone was selling game pass codes for 15 for 6 months. Grabbed 4 for 51 with the code. Works for me.
I know right? Even a game like Assassin's Creed Origins is over 100GB when the game and all the DLC and updates are installed. Lack of storage really crept up on me without warning this gen.
Have a dozen or so physical games, a collection of digital titles, and instant game collection games, and the storage runs out really quick.
got psn 12 months card for $44 shipped