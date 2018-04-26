eBay 15% coupon in app max discount 50 and min purchase is 50 dollars bucks expires 4 pm est

Posted Today, 07:26 PM

My external 4TB is half full on my PS4 and I'm only a casual user. Games are too big these days. Even game updates are 10GB+ sometimes.

I know right? Even a game like Assassin's Creed Origins is over 100GB when the game and all the DLC and updates are installed. Lack of storage really crept up on me without warning this gen.

Have a dozen or so physical games, a collection of digital titles, and instant game collection games, and the storage runs out really quick.