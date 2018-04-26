Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

PSA: Amazon Prime going up to $119/yr starting May 11

By Ferrari Racer, Yesterday, 10:33 PM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Banned CAGiversary!   6627 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM

http://money.cnn.com...ease/index.html

 

"The company announced the price hike for its membership program during a call with investors Thursday. The change will go into effect May 11, and it will apply to Prime renewals beginning June 16."


<p><span style="font-size:12px;">Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.</span>

#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

wish they would add an option to save money by dropping certain services, dont use prime video and that is one of the major reasons they cite for the cost increase. really getting to the point that its no longer worth it just for 2 day shipping.


#3 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

mine recently expired and for the first time since prime started I didn't renew

 

more price and I only enjoy it for shipping and rewards on the cc (and shipping is nothing like it used to be nor is customer service)

 

not even close to worth it for me anymore as idc about streaming and all the other side shit I never used

 

sad because of how great the old days were but everything ends eventually


#4 NiiNJA   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   388 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

NiiNJA

Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM

thankfully my prime just auto renewed last week


#5 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

I guess with so many stores price matching amazon now and having items in stock near you ppl aren’t really renewing anymore so the price goes up ..

#6 dizee   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   438 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

dizee

Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM

wont be renewing when mine expires in February. they need to have more options, like a shipping only prime b/c i never use the prime video stuff and i got a feeling thats part of the reason the price is increasing. 


dizeeStL.png

#7 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3773 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Fuck that.


NnZPC5V.png

Check Out My Gaming Stream

Kaiser499.png

#8 Thiah  

Thiah

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

wont be renewing when mine expires in February. they need to have more options, like a shipping only prime b/c i never use the prime video stuff and i got a feeling thats part of the reason the price is increasing.


Amazon’s gotta pay for that new LOTR show! It’s easier to let my membership lapse especially considering no more game discounts on CEs.

#9 PsychoKilla666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM

I assume student will be $60?
FATEvsDESTINY.png


Fate+vs+Destiny.jpg

#10 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1780 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM

I guess with so many stores price matching amazon now and having items in stock near you ppl aren’t really renewing anymore so the price goes up ..

 

They announced today that they have over 100 million Prime subscribers and their stocks are going up because of it. Maybe next year it will tail off with this price increase.


#11 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

I assume student will be $60?


Yep just googled it says 59

#12 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   3145 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Fuck that.


This. Hopefully enough people boycott this BS. $120 is too much.

Like another person here said, I couldn't care less about Amazon video (same for Amazon music). Drop that crap off, and allow me to pay just $50/year again.

Personal trade thread

#13 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM

I'm voting for the first politician that promises to bring a shipping only option for Prime and a giant discount on a bunch of 360 digital games and dlc that never goes on sale and probably only sell 3 copies a year at full price

 

I don't care what their hair looks like or what fruit color their face is or what nasty place they put their donger

 

it's time to make America great for the first time


#14 FoxAssGamer   Better Than You CAGiversary!   20147 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

FoxAssGamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM

296dc5.jpg

 

Seriously, what's the PSA going to do for me?  I either use Amazon enough to pay it or I don't.  


Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam?  Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group!  Add me on Steam for an invite:  http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox

 

 

 

 

#15 shosaisyu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   116 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

shosaisyu

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

I don't know why you would buy things from Amazon instead of best buy, if amazon charges sales tax in your area.

 

Gamers club is 15 dollars a year and works on CEs and used games...

 

Unless you like paying for Bezos to bring you groceries. Anything you can buy on amazon can usually be found cheaper somewhere else without sales tax.


#16 Staind204   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2231 Posts   Joined 14.6 Years Ago  

Staind204

Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM

IMO Amazon has really gone down hill since they put others out of business. Their prices are higher now and many times items that claim 2 day shipping arrive in 4+ days for me. I used to just buy from amazon without comparing prices because they always had the best deals, that’s definitely not true anymore..

#17 JEW UNIT   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   857 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

JEW UNIT

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

I don't know why you would buy things from Amazon instead of best buy, if amazon charges sales tax in your area.

Gamers club is 15 dollars a year and works on CEs and used games...

Unless you like paying for Bezos to bring you groceries. Anything you can buy on amazon can usually be found cheaper somewhere else without sales tax.



Yup. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but Walmart doesn't need a membership for free shipping. Might as well at this point. I'm still under the student program... Now if will excuse me. I feel a little dirty typing that. I'm to take a shower now.
Posted Image

#18 Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

Jeff Bezos is a greedy bastard. You would think that the price increase would mean employees hourly wages would go up. You and I know that shit ain't happenin.

#19 eulogywerd21   Jesus wept CAGiversary!   3106 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

giphy.gif


jkimrey: Do it man! It's a steam key - one place for all your games. Plus, you gotta catch 'em all.

#20 Thebacklash   Not your Fathers Root Beer+Vanilla Frosty=Best RB Float! CAGiversary!   1489 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 12:05 AM

IMO Amazon has really gone down hill since they put others out of business. Their prices are higher now and many times items that claim 2 day shipping arrive in 4+ days for me. I used to just buy from amazon without comparing prices because they always had the best deals, that’s definitely not true anymore..

 

I have had 4-5 months "free" prime added to my account cause if it's been a day late... I complain as much as I can. My prime ends in Feb 2019... Just went over there to set the reminder when it will renew. So I can tell Amazon to KMA.

 

When it's late and i complain, I either get the item refunded or a month of prime. Only once did I get I think 25% knocked off the cost. My "Pre-orders" of games/movies/etc... have arrived 3 days late in most cases, their answer is pretty much "I should have pre-ordered earlier" cause they ran out.

 

Would love to have a Prime shipping only option, I use none of the other "perks"


#21 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

also lets be fair in addition to the complaints

 

we can also thank ourselves for milking the bleep outta the system and customer service over the years

 

squeezing and taking advantage of every drop of that prime juice at every opportunity


#22 BigPrimeNumbers  

BigPrimeNumbers

Posted Today, 12:10 AM

So can you cancel your current membership, get refunded the prorated amount, and then sign up again before may 11th?


#23 Kylearan   Hell Drifter CAGiversary!   1397 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Kylearan

Posted Today, 12:11 AM

Been a Prime member since the beginning -- and this is the first time I've considered dropping it. I have my folks on my account though, and know they get a lot of value out of it.

 

Decisions, decisions.


#24 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11036 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 12:14 AM

Amazon isn't hurting for money, this is just them being greedy. 

 

I will be ending my Prime subscription too, when it expires in January.


#25 SynGamer   Daydreamer & Dilettante. Rated M for Mature. CAGiversary!   8784 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

SynGamer

Posted Today, 12:16 AM

This. Hopefully enough people boycott this BS. $120 is too much.

Like another person here said, I couldn't care less about Amazon video (same for Amazon music). Drop that crap off, and allow me to pay just $50/year again.

$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...

 

Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...


g92sOMa.png4lNop7I.pngEwYfNFu.pngauyL8J9.pngszbgEtP.pngSoNL9s6.png

#26 ihadmail   CAG Veteran CAG Veteran   907 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

ihadmail

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

So can you cancel your current membership, get refunded the prorated amount, and then sign up again before may 11th?

Someone on twitter posted that you can buy a gift membership. With your own email as the recipient, set to arrive the day of your current membership expiring.

 

I'll just be cancelling mine. I only have it for the shipping, and honestly their shipping speed and packing quality is no longer worth it with other online retailers offering free shipping and/or much better prices. 


#27 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 12:22 AM

$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...

 

Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...

prime video is not comparable to netflix, or even hulu.


#28 limelight022  

limelight022

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Amazon has too much attached to Prime. I wouldnt be surpised it people that just wanted the free shipping jumped ship to Jet. 


Check out Beautiful Midnight and "like" us on Facebook
Posted Image
My trade/sell list.

#29 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...

 

Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...

Netflix is about 100x better than prime video

 

just youtubing "full movies" is better than prime video

 

prime video is factually better than a stick to the eye or an arrow to the knee though


#30 Mixer23   I was the Turkey! CAGiversary!   3546 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Mixer23

Posted Today, 12:38 AM

$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...

Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...

The problem is a lot of people, myself included, really only find value in Prime for the shipping. I never use the music or kindle services and I maybe use the video option 2-3 times a year. They need to segment it out and have a tiered subscription program instead of forcing people to pay for other services they don’t want or need just to take advantage of the main benefit of being a Prime subscriber.

Mixer23.png

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy