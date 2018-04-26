PSA: Amazon Prime going up to $119/yr starting May 11

http://money.cnn.com...ease/index.html
"The company announced the price hike for its membership program during a call with investors Thursday. The change will go into effect May 11, and it will apply to Prime renewals beginning June 16."
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 10:33 PM
http://money.cnn.com...ease/index.html
"The company announced the price hike for its membership program during a call with investors Thursday. The change will go into effect May 11, and it will apply to Prime renewals beginning June 16."
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM
wish they would add an option to save money by dropping certain services, dont use prime video and that is one of the major reasons they cite for the cost increase. really getting to the point that its no longer worth it just for 2 day shipping.
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
mine recently expired and for the first time since prime started I didn't renew
more price and I only enjoy it for shipping and rewards on the cc (and shipping is nothing like it used to be nor is customer service)
not even close to worth it for me anymore as idc about streaming and all the other side shit I never used
sad because of how great the old days were but everything ends eventually
Posted Yesterday, 10:48 PM
thankfully my prime just auto renewed last week
Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:57 PM
wont be renewing when mine expires in February. they need to have more options, like a shipping only prime b/c i never use the prime video stuff and i got a feeling thats part of the reason the price is increasing.
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
that.
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM
wont be renewing when mine expires in February. they need to have more options, like a shipping only prime b/c i never use the prime video stuff and i got a feeling thats part of the reason the price is increasing.
Posted Yesterday, 11:15 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:18 PM
I guess with so many stores price matching amazon now and having items in stock near you ppl aren’t really renewing anymore so the price goes up ..
They announced today that they have over 100 million Prime subscribers and their stocks are going up because of it. Maybe next year it will tail off with this price increase.
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM
I assume student will be $60?
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
that.
Posted Yesterday, 11:34 PM
I'm voting for the first politician that promises to bring a shipping only option for Prime and a giant discount on a bunch of 360 digital games and dlc that never goes on sale and probably only sell 3 copies a year at full price
I don't care what their hair looks like or what fruit color their face is or what nasty place they put their donger
it's time to make America great for the first time
Posted Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Seriously, what's the PSA going to do for me? I either use Amazon enough to pay it or I don't.
Interested in multiplayer and co-op events on Steam? Then join Spoderbro and Foxbro's Multiplayer and Bro-Op Steam group! Add me on Steam for an invite: http://steamcommunit...d/cheaplikeafox
Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM
I don't know why you would buy things from Amazon instead of best buy, if amazon charges sales tax in your area.
Gamers club is 15 dollars a year and works on CEs and used games...
Unless you like paying for Bezos to bring you groceries. Anything you can buy on amazon can usually be found cheaper somewhere else without sales tax.
Posted Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM
I don't know why you would buy things from Amazon instead of best buy, if amazon charges sales tax in your area.
Gamers club is 15 dollars a year and works on CEs and used games...
Unless you like paying for Bezos to bring you groceries. Anything you can buy on amazon can usually be found cheaper somewhere else without sales tax.
Posted Today, 12:02 AM
Posted Today, 12:04 AM
Posted Today, 12:05 AM
IMO Amazon has really gone down hill since they put others out of business. Their prices are higher now and many times items that claim 2 day shipping arrive in 4+ days for me. I used to just buy from amazon without comparing prices because they always had the best deals, that’s definitely not true anymore..
I have had 4-5 months "free" prime added to my account cause if it's been a day late... I complain as much as I can. My prime ends in Feb 2019... Just went over there to set the reminder when it will renew. So I can tell Amazon to KMA.
When it's late and i complain, I either get the item refunded or a month of prime. Only once did I get I think 25% knocked off the cost. My "Pre-orders" of games/movies/etc... have arrived 3 days late in most cases, their answer is pretty much "I should have pre-ordered earlier" cause they ran out.
Would love to have a Prime shipping only option, I use none of the other "perks"
Posted Today, 12:06 AM
also lets be fair in addition to the complaints
we can also thank ourselves for milking the bleep outta the system and customer service over the years
squeezing and taking advantage of every drop of that prime juice at every opportunity
Posted Today, 12:10 AM
So can you cancel your current membership, get refunded the prorated amount, and then sign up again before may 11th?
Posted Today, 12:11 AM
Been a Prime member since the beginning -- and this is the first time I've considered dropping it. I have my folks on my account though, and know they get a lot of value out of it.
Decisions, decisions.
Posted Today, 12:14 AM
Amazon isn't hurting for money, this is just them being greedy.
I will be ending my Prime subscription too, when it expires in January.
Posted Today, 12:16 AM
This. Hopefully enough people boycott this BS. $120 is too much.
Like another person here said, I couldn't care less about Amazon video (same for Amazon music). Drop that crap off, and allow me to pay just $50/year again.
$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...
Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...
Posted Today, 12:21 AM
So can you cancel your current membership, get refunded the prorated amount, and then sign up again before may 11th?
Someone on twitter posted that you can buy a gift membership. With your own email as the recipient, set to arrive the day of your current membership expiring.
I'll just be cancelling mine. I only have it for the shipping, and honestly their shipping speed and packing quality is no longer worth it with other online retailers offering free shipping and/or much better prices.
Posted Today, 12:22 AM
$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...
Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...
prime video is not comparable to netflix, or even hulu.
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Amazon has too much attached to Prime. I wouldnt be surpised it people that just wanted the free shipping jumped ship to Jet.
Posted Today, 12:30 AM
$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...
Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...
Netflix is about 100x better than prime video
just youtubing "full movies" is better than prime video
prime video is factually better than a stick to the eye or an arrow to the knee though
Posted Today, 12:38 AM
The problem is a lot of people, myself included, really only find value in Prime for the shipping. I never use the music or kindle services and I maybe use the video option 2-3 times a year. They need to segment it out and have a tiered subscription program instead of forcing people to pay for other services they don’t want or need just to take advantage of the main benefit of being a Prime subscriber.
$10/month for Prime Video, 2 day shipping, Kindle and Music services...
Yet people gladly pay $8-10 (or more) for Netflix...