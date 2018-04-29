Fry's Ads 4/29-5/5

Posted Today, 06:57 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$16.99

Snakebyte Twin: Charge 4 Dual Charging Station



$19.96

Final Fantasy XV



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$24.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy



$29.99

Snakebyte Charge: Tower Pro

Snakebyte Gamepad



$34.99

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Madden HFL '18

NHL '18



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99

Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset



less than $299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$399

PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



Switch



$14.99

Nyko Charge Base

Snakebyte Seat Mount



$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Game Traveler Deluxe Case



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$59.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Avail. Tue.)

Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition

Splatoon 2



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99

Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Red/Blue Joy-Cons



XBox One



$19.96

Final Fantasy XV



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



[B}$24.99[/B]

Hyperkin X91 Wired Game Controller



$34.99

Madden HFL '18

NHL '18



$54

Sea of Thieves



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



PC



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset



$29.99

Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Sound

Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard



$97.49

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset



$99.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Mechanical Keyboard



$119.99

Razer Blackwidow X Chromas Gaming Laptop

Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset



$139.99

Corsair K70 Lux RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99

Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset



$159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



Miscellaneous



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console



Blu-Ray



$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)

Casino Royale (2006)

Chappie

City Slickers

Dino King 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Dumb and Dumber To

Edward Scissorhands

Fargo

Hit & Run

Horton Hears a Who

Life of Pi

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

West Side Story



$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99

Krampus (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99

The Boss Baby

Despicable Me

Sing (Blu+DVD)



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD)

Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3



$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Thor

Thor: The Dark World



$22.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.96

Justice League (Blu+DVD)



$22.99

Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)



$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Paddington 2 (Blu+DVD)

Psycho Complete 4-Movie Collection



$24.99

Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)

Mamma Mia (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)

San Andreas (4K+Blu)

Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$25.99

Peter Rabbit (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)



$30.99

Winchester (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)



$32.99

Peter Rabbit (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)



$33.99

12 Strong (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)



DVD



$23.99

Peter Rabbit (Avail. Tue.)

