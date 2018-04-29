Fry's Ads 4/29-5/5

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$16.99
Snakebyte Twin: Charge 4 Dual Charging Station
$19.96
Final Fantasy XV
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$24.99
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
$29.99
Snakebyte Charge: Tower Pro
Snakebyte Gamepad
$34.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Madden HFL '18
NHL '18
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99
Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset
less than $299.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$399
PS4 1TB Pro Console (w/ $40 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$14.99
Nyko Charge Base
Snakebyte Seat Mount
$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Game Traveler Deluxe Case
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$59.99
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Avail. Tue.)
Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition
Splatoon 2
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99
Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Red/Blue Joy-Cons
XBox One
$19.96
Final Fantasy XV
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
[B}$24.99[/B]
Hyperkin X91 Wired Game Controller
$34.99
Madden HFL '18
NHL '18
$54
Sea of Thieves
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves, Madden NFL '18 (download code)
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)
PC
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Enhance Vibrating Gaming Headset
$29.99
Speedlink Decus Respec Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Razer Deathadder Elite Optical Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Asus ROG Gladius II Origin Gaming Sound
Corsair HS60 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
Roccat Horde Aimo Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard
$97.49
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset
$99.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Mechanical Keyboard
$119.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chromas Gaming Laptop
Razer Man O'War 7.1 Surround Wireless Gaming Headset
$139.99
Corsair K70 Lux RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $179.99
Asus ROG Fusion 500 Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
Miscellaneous
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Atari Flashback 8 Gold HD Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
City Slickers
Dino King 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Dumb and Dumber To
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
West Side Story
$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Krampus (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $12.99
The Boss Baby
Despicable Me
Sing (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $16.99
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD)
Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Ant-Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
$22.96 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.96
Justice League (Blu+DVD)
$22.99
Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)
$22.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Paddington 2 (Blu+DVD)
Psycho Complete 4-Movie Collection
$24.99
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)
Mamma Mia (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)
$25.99
Peter Rabbit (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
$30.99
Winchester (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
$32.99
Peter Rabbit (4K+Blu) (Avail. Tue.)
$33.99
12 Strong (Blu+DVD) (Avail. Tue.)
DVD
$23.99
Peter Rabbit (Avail. Tue.)
Fry's Ads 4/29-5/5
