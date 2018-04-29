Target 4/29-5/5 Ad: Absolute Bananas...
Posted Today, 12:37 PM
Oh, and here are the deals. See page 12 in the ad: https://weeklyad.tar...0180429&page=12
• Free select game with purchase of PS4 Pro
• Monster Hunter World: $50
• Dragon Ball FighterZ: $50
• Ni no Kuni II: $50
• COD WW2: $50 • 20% off Cartwheel deal available
• Overwatch: $40
• NBA 2K18: $40
• Destiny 2: $30
• Burnout Paradise: $30
• Assassin's Creed Origins: $30
• GTA V: $30
• Evil Within 2: $30
Posted Today, 12:43 PM
Posted Today, 01:10 PM
Posted Today, 01:21 PM
Like...
...what is it on like?
Posted Today, 01:56 PM
I believe the phrase you were looking for would be “It’s on like Funky Kong!”
Oh, it is on like...
Like...
...what is it on like?
.....In the all new Funky Mode! Lol
Posted Today, 02:05 PM
Could have bought 3 of those games with the money you saved on a Pro last week. Seems like Target is mocking people who didnt take advantage of the Cartwheel offer last week.
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Target threads are serious business.