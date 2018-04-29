Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

Target 4/29-5/5 Ad: Absolute Bananas...

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 12:37 PM

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:37 PM

...because Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze comes out for Switch this week!!

Oh, and here are the deals. See page 12 in the ad: https://weeklyad.tar...0180429&page=12

• Free select game with purchase of PS4 Pro

• Monster Hunter World: $50
• Dragon Ball FighterZ: $50
• Ni no Kuni II: $50
• COD WW2: $50 • 20% off Cartwheel deal available
• Overwatch: $40
• NBA 2K18: $40
• Destiny 2: $30
• Burnout Paradise: $30
• Assassin's Creed Origins: $30
• GTA V: $30
• Evil Within 2: $30



Spiderdre  

Spiderdre

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

You got me 😞

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

I can think of another word besides bananas.

keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

Oh, it is on like...


Like...



...what is it on like?

Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Oh, it is on like...
Like...
...what is it on like?

I believe the phrase you were looking for would be “It’s on like Funky Kong!”











.....In the all new Funky Mode! Lol


Kellax  

Kellax

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

Could have bought 3 of those games with the money you saved on a Pro last week. Seems like Target is mocking people who didnt take advantage of the Cartwheel offer last week.


Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

I just here waiting for the inevitable Ferrari Racer vs litepink fight when she realizes he posted her target thread.

Target threads are serious business.
