CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

Target 4/29-5/5 Ad: It's Absolutely Bananas...

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 12:37 PM

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 12:37 PM

...because Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze comes out for Switch this week!!

Oh, and here are the deals. See page 12 in the ad: https://weeklyad.tar...0180429&page=12

• Free select game with purchase of PS4 Pro

• Monster Hunter World: $50
• Dragon Ball FighterZ: $50
• Ni no Kuni II: $50
• COD WW2: $50 • 20% off Cartwheel deal available
• Overwatch: $40
• NBA 2K18: $40
• Destiny 2: $30
• Burnout Paradise: $30
• Assassin's Creed Origins: $30
• GTA V: $30
• Evil Within 2: $30

Target Clearance Thread
Deals Via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Cartwheel Deals
Apply for REDcard Online


Spiderdre

Posted Today, 12:43 PM

You got me 😞

mrclutch

Posted Today, 01:10 PM

I can think of another word besides bananas.

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 01:21 PM

Oh, it is on like...


Like...



...what is it on like?

Mister Squirrel

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

Oh, it is on like...
Like...
...what is it on like?

I believe the phrase you were looking for would be “It’s on like Funky Kong!”











.....In the all new Funky Mode! Lol
Kellax

Posted Today, 02:05 PM

Could have bought 3 of those games with the money you saved on a Pro last week. Seems like Target is mocking people who didnt take advantage of the Cartwheel offer last week.


Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

I just here waiting for the inevitable Ferrari Racer vs litepink fight when she realizes he posted her target thread.

Target threads are serious business.

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

That's uh.. one way to put it..


Viper51989

Posted Today, 02:34 PM

Donkey Kong being full price is disgusting

ritchardf

Posted Today, 02:38 PM

Donkey Kong being full price is disgusting

nintendo gotta nintendo


limelight022

Posted Today, 03:22 PM

Now i want a banana split. mmmmmm...

 

Also- I NEVA FREEZE. 


dontBlink86

Posted Today, 03:48 PM

Donkey Kong being full price is disgusting


Even worse... the Wii U version launched at $50.

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

Overwhelmingly underwhelming.

awp

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Online they also have 20% off all movies, including preorders.
Got 4Ks of Braveheart, Gladiator, Ready Player One and Source Code for about $5 less each.

HydroX

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Free game with PS4 Pro?

So, those who bought a Pro last week with the Cartwheel deal, would they be able to go in with just a receipt and get the free game?
CaoPi

Posted Today, 07:57 PM

Deal will be prorated FarCry 5 would be a good choice, Shadow of War, SWB2 Destiny 2 (lol) and cod WW2 is also a given choice.

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

donbaloo

Posted Today, 09:09 PM

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Switch is 29.99$ at Target right now too.

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Today, 09:54 PM

• COD WW2: $50 • 20% off Cartwheel deal available

Whoa there man. There's already a cartwheel thread that mentions this!

Personal trade thread

Ratmonkey

Posted Today, 10:34 PM

Whoa there man. There's already a cartwheel thread that mentions this!


Ok05.gif
