...because Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze comes out for Switch this week!!
Oh, and here are the deals. See page 12 in the ad: https://weeklyad.tar...0180429&page=12
• Free select game with purchase of PS4 Pro
• Monster Hunter World: $50
• Dragon Ball FighterZ: $50
• Ni no Kuni II: $50
• COD WW2: $50 • 20% off Cartwheel deal available
• Overwatch: $40
• NBA 2K18: $40
• Destiny 2: $30
• Burnout Paradise: $30
• Assassin's Creed Origins: $30
• GTA V: $30
• Evil Within 2: $30
Target 4/29-5/5 Ad: It's Absolutely Bananas...
Posted Today, 12:37 PM
Posted Today, 12:43 PM
Posted Today, 01:10 PM
Posted Today, 01:21 PM
Posted Today, 01:56 PM
I believe the phrase you were looking for would be “It’s on like Funky Kong!”
.....In the all new Funky Mode! Lol
Posted Today, 02:05 PM
Could have bought 3 of those games with the money you saved on a Pro last week. Seems like Target is mocking people who didnt take advantage of the Cartwheel offer last week.
Posted Today, 02:11 PM
Target threads are serious business.
Posted Today, 02:17 PM
That's uh.. one way to put it..
Posted Today, 02:34 PM
Posted Today, 02:38 PM
Donkey Kong being full price is disgusting
nintendo gotta nintendo
Posted Today, 03:22 PM
Now i want a banana split. mmmmmm...
Also- I NEVA FREEZE.
Posted Today, 03:48 PM
Donkey Kong being full price is disgusting
Even worse... the Wii U version launched at $50.
Posted Today, 05:00 PM
Posted Today, 05:19 PM
Got 4Ks of Braveheart, Gladiator, Ready Player One and Source Code for about $5 less each.
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
So, those who bought a Pro last week with the Cartwheel deal, would they be able to go in with just a receipt and get the free game?
Posted Today, 07:57 PM
Posted Today, 09:09 PM
Posted Today, 09:54 PM
Whoa there man. There's already a cartwheel thread that mentions this!
Posted Today, 10:34 PM
Whoa there man. There's already a cartwheel thread that mentions this!