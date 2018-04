Posted Today, 06:03 AM

I just started playing this a week ago. I like it. The gunplay is satisfying. Grinding your way to 300+ gets a bit tedious, though. I'm already ready for the endgame content, I think. Doesn't seem like there will be much to do after I finish the raid on Prestige difficulty. Unless I wanted to run normal raids over and over to try to get some exotics but I don't really see the point to it. I have a couple of die-hard Destiny 1 friends that haven't touched the game since November.