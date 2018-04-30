Jump to content

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

- - - - -

Best Buy DotD 4/30 Assassin's Creed Origin Xbox/PS4 $29.99 Ghost Recon Wildlands $19.99

By KaitouDark, Today, 01:37 PM

KaitouDark  

KaitouDark

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

https://www.bestbuy....-origins-gaming

 

Today's Deal of the Day includes Assassin's Creed Origin for the Xbox/PS4 $29.99/$23.99 GCU

 

and

 

Ghost Recon Wildlands Xbox/PS4 for $19.99/$15.99 GCU


CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 01:38 PM

I'd love it if the next game that goes on sale at BB wasn't a Ubisoft game.

qz02k3R.jpg

kraftwerks  

kraftwerks

Posted Today, 02:57 PM

Why do you go into Best Buy threads since all they seem to do is disappoint you?

I'll have an E please, Bob.

kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Today, 03:39 PM

What would my brother like more Ghost Recon or Destiny 2?

He seems to like GTAV so I’m thinking Ghost right?

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 03:57 PM

What would my brother like more Ghost Recon or Destiny 2?

He seems to like GTAV so I’m thinking Ghost right?

GR has more GTA elements than D2 for sure.

snacks28217  

snacks28217

Posted Today, 04:45 PM

What would my brother like more Ghost Recon or Destiny 2?

He seems to like GTAV so I’m thinking Ghost right?


Get both.

zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 06:47 PM

What would my brother like more Ghost Recon or Destiny 2?

He seems to like GTAV so I’m thinking Ghost right?


Your brother is just going to be disappointed by Ghost Recon's awful vehicle controls and physics. Especially since GTA does those so much better.
