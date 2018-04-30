PS4 Dualshock4 at Costco Warehouse $24.97. DEAD
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 229 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:01 PM
Limit 2.
#2 Alone on Vita island CAGiversary! 2819 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:10 PM
Nice, fingers crossed that my local Costco has any left when I get there.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1559 Posts Joined 8.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:19 PM
works for any colors?
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 229 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 229 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:36 PM