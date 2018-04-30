Jump to content

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

PS4 Dualshock4 at Costco Warehouse $24.97. DEAD

By zaxxon2000, Today, 02:01 PM

zaxxon2000  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 02:01 PM

Rings up $24.97 at the register. Good hunting.

Limit 2.

Shimrra  

Shimrra

Posted Today, 02:10 PM

Nice, fingers crossed that my local Costco has any left when I get there. 


Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

works for any colors?


zaxxon2000  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Black only in stock here.

zaxxon2000  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 02:36 PM

It was a short term error. Now dead.
