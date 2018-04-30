Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

Best Buy mystery reward e-mail, up to $5,000!

By chelosera91, Today, 07:30 PM

chelosera91

Posted Today, 07:30 PM

Best Buy rewars members, check your emails.

"Your reward awaits and it could be worth up to $5000!"

It also says I'm one of the lucky ones. Maybe because I got skipped last time they did this. Anywho, it automatically tells you how much you get. I got $5 and its valid until May 6th. Good luck!
Posted Image

Squarehard

Posted Today, 07:31 PM

giphy.gif


gjDkeqL.gifv3llIct.gif

Spoiler

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 07:32 PM

Don't fall for the 5000 meme. Enjoy your 5 dollars off :v)

hauz20

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

The real mystery is: why didn't I get an email?

sirtintly

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

I got a bonus $10 free earlier this month but no $5-$5000 thing yet


https://card.exophas...m/2/0/25140.png

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 07:37 PM

I always get screwed over and NEVER get the $5k.  Last time I only got $500 and this time I only got $1,000.  Good luck to the rest of you, though.


Alter Ego

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

I got $5, if best buy pays my shipping (about 5 bucks) I'll for sure get a new game. :)

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 07:38 PM

Fuck that noise! $5000 isn’t the limit. The numbers on mine is like 7 digits. I hit it big.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

Mustainium

Posted Today, 07:54 PM

Got an email, but attempting to redeem the cert brings me to an error message

 

Thanks BB


keyblader1985

Posted Today, 08:16 PM

I always get screwed over and NEVER get the $5k. Last time I only got $500 and this time I only got $1,000.

That's some bullshit.

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 08:18 PM

I'm a BBR and GCU member, but I have never gotten any of these emails. Do you have to toggle on the newletters and junk to stand a chance? I think I toggled them off because of all the clutter Frys/newegg and the others kept filling my inbox with.


cowbunkle

Posted Today, 08:18 PM

i don't think I've ever gotten one of these


DarthPwner

Posted Today, 08:33 PM

0A214019-A2BF-4F89-BE23-862939284D07.jpeg

shouamabane

Posted Today, 08:34 PM

I got $5 last year.


omegafox84

Posted Today, 08:47 PM

i came here just for the charlie brown "i got a rock" meme. wasn't disappointed!


Helldweller87

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

28467623_1371593556318939_2389068764357300542_n.jpg


"Why should I be content to lead one nation, when I can control the whole world, 'Mr. President?"  Yuri : RA2

 

776390.png

776391.png

 

