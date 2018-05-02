Jump to content

Best Buy DOTD-Mass Effect:Andromeda /Titanfall 2(PS4/XB1) $12.99/$10.39

By Bleedingwickedly, Today, 06:41 AM
Bleedingwickedly  

Bleedingwickedly

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

If anyone is still interested. Mass Efect still includes the free steel book as well.
inkcil  

inkcil

Posted Today, 06:51 AM

thanks


victoryroadrage  

victoryroadrage

Posted Today, 07:51 AM

I've never played the Titanfall series, so is TF 2 worth it at that price just for the single player?


argyle  

argyle

Posted Today, 07:53 AM

Absolutely, Titanfall 2's single player campaign is amazing. 


coolduck  

coolduck

Posted Today, 08:04 AM

the single player is worth 10 easily.

 

the multiplayer makes it worth at least 30. its still active on console, except at a time like 6am, and its both better and more fun than call of duty.

 

unless you demand trench warfare, tf2 is the best in its genre. shame it didnt have the battlefield, cod, or star wars brand name. its the only console multiplayer shooter that does it for me. dunno if there will be a sequel. when i got it for 20$, less than a month after launch, that was a bad sign for a sequel if you ask me.


