The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

- - - - -

CAG Contest: Win a $250 Gift Card to the Gaming Network of Your Choice from CAG & Swappa

By CheapyD, May 02 2018 08:28 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17609 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 02 May 2018 - 08:28 PM

Win a $250 Gift Card to the Gaming Network of Your Choice from CAG & Swappa
 
Thanks to our sponsor, Swappa.0pjG6qS.png

Swappa believes that buying and selling games directly with other gamers is the best way to maximize value. No fees for games under $50!  Swappa just launched a new page that highlights the best game prices on their marketplace and are running a contest here on CAG to help spread the word.
 

Please click here to enter
 

 

About the contest
PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo eShop, Steam...whatever! As long as I can email a
code and it's gaming-related, you can choose!
 
Contest ends 5/23/18

 

XN1ZISg.jpg


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#2 Tebunker   Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   496 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Tebunker

Posted Yesterday, 01:05 PM

I think the link is pointing to an older closed give away

#3 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17609 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 01:07 PM

Sorry, fixed!


Follow CheapyD on Twitter!
Get CAG Game Deals on Twitter! (UK members)

#4 Elevander   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   158 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

Elevander

Posted Yesterday, 01:07 PM

Another chance, another comment =P


#5 pwnedkiller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   117 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

pwnedkiller

Posted Yesterday, 01:09 PM

These giveaways are amazing thank you!

#6 GatsuZodd   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

GatsuZodd

Posted Yesterday, 01:09 PM

good luck everyone

#7 pattison90iw   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   23 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

pattison90iw

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 PM

Interesting, any one tried this service?

#8 miketheplantguy  

miketheplantguy

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 PM

Thanks again for the opportunity:)

#9 DarkGothicFayt   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

DarkGothicFayt

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 PM

Good luck!

#10 ravendies   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

ravendies

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

Thanks for the awesome giveaway!


#11 dok5555555  

dok5555555

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

Cool, thanks.


#12 TheKewlPersonn  

TheKewlPersonn

Posted Yesterday, 01:11 PM

contest

#13 Dramlek   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Dramlek

Posted Yesterday, 01:13 PM

Don't mind if I do 😀

#14 The Croft   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

The Croft

Posted Yesterday, 01:13 PM

Never heard of Swappa before. I guess that's the point of this contest, huh?

#15 boojiboy7   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   25 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

boojiboy7

Posted Yesterday, 01:14 PM

OK, sure.


#16 vomder   killer of stars CAGiversary!   113 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

vomder

Posted Yesterday, 01:14 PM

Another great contest from a awesome site.


#17 Chemosh013   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1950 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Chemosh013

Posted Yesterday, 01:14 PM

Thanks for the giveaway!

ach.png

#18 Griftaru   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 10.1 Years Ago  

Griftaru

Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM

Yes please.


#19 shanafan_cag   XBL / PSN / NNID: shanafan CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

shanafan_cag

Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM

Good luck everyone!


MY 2018 VIDEO GAME SPENDING TAB | 2017 | 2016 2015 | 2014

524387.png

 

#20 Kalis2514   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Kalis2514

Posted Yesterday, 01:15 PM

Another one? Thanks!


#21 Renegade Moose   The cake is a lie. CAGiversary!   1051 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Renegade Moose

Posted Yesterday, 01:16 PM

Great contest.
Posted Image

#22 DragoonKnight   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   214 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

DragoonKnight

Posted Yesterday, 01:17 PM

Thanks for the contest


#23 MidnightMarauder74   Proud CAG (not CAGer) CAGiversary!   817 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

MidnightMarauder74

Posted Yesterday, 01:18 PM

Good luck to everyone!

#24 noexistenz1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

noexistenz1

Posted Yesterday, 01:18 PM

Thanks, guys!

#25 Nbajunkie26  

Nbajunkie26

Posted Yesterday, 01:19 PM

Will this be the one? Good luck to all and thank you, anyway

#26 Camre   Duke of Earl CAGiversary!   383 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Camre

Posted Yesterday, 01:20 PM

Woooo!


#27 zanza03   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   5 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

zanza03

Posted Yesterday, 01:20 PM

Thanks Cheapy and Swappa!

#28 FearNixon   Not a crook CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

FearNixon

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Hoot

#29 SinisterTaco  

SinisterTaco

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Good luck world

#30 Airiotix   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Airiotix

Posted Yesterday, 01:21 PM

Nice
