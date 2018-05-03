Jump to content

PSA: No more buying gift cards with gift cards at best buy soon..

By srac84, Today, 01:43 AM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 01:43 AM

sorry guys for the bad news but...not sure if this also applies to RZ points eg..using points to buy psn cards etc...apparently this will go into effect soon..

 

 

https://www.doctorof...o-longer-works/


#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Today, 01:44 AM

Hello darkness my old friend


#3 n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Today, 01:45 AM

It would be totally stupid to ban BB GCs from working on PSN, eShop, or Xbox cards.


#4 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted Today, 01:48 AM

And I heard, as it were, the noise of thunder. One of the 4 beasts saying come and see and i saw

and behold, a white horse


#5 toasterMekong  

toasterMekong

Posted Today, 01:53 AM

Still working in store

#6 Ubiiquitous  

Ubiiquitous

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

What about simply buying any product with the Best Buy gift card and returning the product for a gift card? So, in effect, just incorporating a middle man??


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
