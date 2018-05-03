Best Buy DotD - Ni No Kuni II ($40/$32 GCU) and Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition ($60/$48 GCU)

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Great game...that I should have waited to buy based on the hour I’ve played it so far.

I beat it at ~52 hours, including many but certainly not all side quests. It's beautiful but not particularly fun. The combat and tactical options are much less interesting than, say, Bravely Default, many of the side quests are lame fetch quests, and the story is kid-friendly and cute but nothing special. JRPGs take so long to play, and there are many truly great games out there, so I recommend finding something better.