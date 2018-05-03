Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

CAGcast #543: Boy, Download This Show!

The gang talks God of War, March NPDs, European loot box laws, Switch hack, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Best Buy DotD - Ni No Kuni II ($40/$32 GCU) and Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition ($60/$48 GCU)

By bardockkun, Today, 05:06 AM

#1 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   12735 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 05:06 AM

Ni No Kuni II Day One Edition ($40/$32) https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5756601

Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition ($60/$48) https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6051052

 

Good until 5/4 1AM EST


Posted Image

#2 Raye   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   865 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Raye

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Good price but no time to play it now so I can wait for it to drop to $20-25! :D

RayeKasai.png

#3 zaxxon2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   230 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

zaxxon2000

Posted Today, 05:18 AM

Just ordered the vanilla copy. Save an extra dollar with store pick up too.

#4 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   1043 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted Today, 05:20 AM

Cool, get to call for a refund. I love price drops with in 45 days for the few things I buy day one

theemadgamer.png

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#5 CAGkrazy   Yeah Boi! CAGiversary!   2670 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

CAGkrazy

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

I want to buy it but i dont have time to play it.... wait a lil more for 19.99 price point!


craizieboi888.png

#6 alextastic   keepin' it real. CAGiversary!   1061 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

alextastic

Posted Today, 05:58 AM

Glad I bought the premium edition on day one.  :fridge:


#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7453 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

Great game...that I should have waited to buy based on the hour I’ve played it so far.

#8 kipz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   876 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

kipz

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Coincidentally, Amazon UK has the King Edition for about $107 shipped for anyone that wants the extras.

 

https://www.amazon.c...OKL5A1OLE&psc=1


Posted ImagePosted Image

#9 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   322 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

Great game...that I should have waited to buy based on the hour I’ve played it so far.

I beat it at ~52 hours, including many but certainly not all side quests. It's beautiful but not particularly fun. The combat and tactical options are much less interesting than, say, Bravely Default, many of the side quests are lame fetch quests, and the story is kid-friendly and cute but nothing special. JRPGs take so long to play, and there are many truly great games out there, so I recommend finding something better.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy