Past Cure (PS4) - $10.50 (and dropping) on Amazon

Price has been fluctuating, but mostly going down.
MSRP is $29.99
https://www.amazon.c...ords=B0766LLXM9
XBox One version is $19.00.
Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:32 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:45 PM
37 on metacritic
Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:08 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:41 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 06:59 PM
don't knock twice has been getting dumped pretty hard by amazon since release as well if anyone's interested. currently $14.15
https://www.amazon.c...ct_sims?ie=UTF8
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:02 PM
I really hate how tempted I am by this...
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:18 PM
Damn, that beats the $11.73 for the PS4 version of Mass Effect Andromeda deluxe last year on Amazon.
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:43 PM
Posted 04 May 2018 - 12:08 AM
Ordered a copy as well. Been wanting to play it despite the reviews and I needed to spend over $25 for free shipping so why the hell not...
Posted Today, 06:53 PM
I played this game and put all of it on YouTube. It was a miserable, miserable experience, especially the stealth bits.
Posted Today, 07:08 PM
It doesn't look very good, but I am tempted to check it out at this price. RIght now I am going to pass, but I did not know Moss was getting a physical release until I saw it as a related item when I almost bought Past Cure.
Posted Today, 10:51 PM
Price is down to $10.50. If it gets much lower it will become an Add-on item.