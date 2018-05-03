Past Cure (PS4) - $6.76 (and dropping) on Amazon

Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:41 PM

Honestly I think it's worth a play at this price. When you play it and realize that it was made by a developer with a team of less than ten it is rather impressive. It is a new company and their first game.It most certainly has its flaws and by no means is it a good or great game, but I'm happy with my purchase at full price because I feel like supporting a developer that shows some promise.

