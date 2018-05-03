Past Cure (PS4) - $6.76 (and dropping) on Amazon

Price has been fluctuating, but mostly going down.
MSRP is $29.99
https://www.amazon.c...ords=B0766LLXM9
XBox One version is $19.00.
Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:32 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:45 PM
37 on metacritic
Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:08 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:41 PM
Posted 03 May 2018 - 06:59 PM
don't knock twice has been getting dumped pretty hard by amazon since release as well if anyone's interested. currently $14.15
https://www.amazon.c...ct_sims?ie=UTF8
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:02 PM
I really hate how tempted I am by this...
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:18 PM
Damn, that beats the $11.73 for the PS4 version of Mass Effect Andromeda deluxe last year on Amazon.
Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:43 PM
Posted 04 May 2018 - 12:08 AM
Ordered a copy as well. Been wanting to play it despite the reviews and I needed to spend over $25 for free shipping so why the hell not...
Posted 10 May 2018 - 06:53 PM
I played this game and put all of it on YouTube. It was a miserable, miserable experience, especially the stealth bits.
Posted 10 May 2018 - 07:08 PM
It doesn't look very good, but I am tempted to check it out at this price. RIght now I am going to pass, but I did not know Moss was getting a physical release until I saw it as a related item when I almost bought Past Cure.
Posted 10 May 2018 - 10:51 PM
Price is down to $10.50. If it gets much lower it will become an Add-on item.
Posted 12 May 2018 - 05:42 AM
Price is down to $10.50. If it gets much lower it will become an Add-on item.
And you're right. It's an add-on item now at $9.85
Posted 12 May 2018 - 06:30 PM
I kinda want to buy a copy but I know I'd never play this game. It looks so bad.
Posted Today, 04:52 AM
down to $6.90 now, with the dreaded add on shipping
Posted Today, 05:27 AM
Yeah the main protagonist could have been better. Use a different character model or something. I enjoyed the slow-mo and how the enemies reacted to being shot. The trailer does make it out to be a thriller with those porcelain enemies, which was what made me pick it up. It's a budget game made by 10 people and it shows.
Pick it up for $7. Trade it back to Gamestop credit for $4. Worth it for $3 out of pocket.
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Wow, down to $6.76. Pretty sure its going to be bottoming out pretty soon.
Posted Today, 03:27 PM