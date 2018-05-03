Jump to content

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

CAGcast #546: Game of Speaker Thrones

The gang talks State of Decay 2, Work 2, Horizon Chase Turbo, Labo, and how Mrs. Cheapy found A Way Out.

* * * * * 1 votes

Past Cure (PS4) - $6.76 (and dropping) on Amazon

By Josef, May 03 2018 01:32 PM

Josef  

Josef

Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:32 PM

Price has been fluctuating, but mostly going down.

 

MSRP is $29.99

 

https://www.amazon.c...ords=B0766LLXM9

 

XBox One version is $19.00.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 03 May 2018 - 01:45 PM

37 on metacritic


FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:08 PM

Wow, is it that bad?

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

AxleHead  

AxleHead

Posted 03 May 2018 - 03:41 PM

Honestly I think it's worth a play at this price. When you play it and realize that it was made by a developer with a team of less than ten it is rather impressive. It is a new company and their first game.It most certainly has its flaws and by no means is it a good or great game, but I'm happy with my purchase at full price because I feel like supporting a developer that shows some promise.

NiiNJA  

NiiNJA

Posted 03 May 2018 - 06:59 PM

don't knock twice has been getting dumped pretty hard by amazon since release as well if anyone's interested. currently $14.15

https://www.amazon.c...ct_sims?ie=UTF8
 


ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:02 PM

I really hate how tempted I am by this...


Tibor  

Tibor

Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:18 PM

Damn, that beats the $11.73 for the PS4 version of Mass Effect Andromeda deluxe last year on Amazon.


TYBG  

TYBG

Posted 03 May 2018 - 11:43 PM

Ordered a copy lol. Game doesn't look too bad tbh

DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted 04 May 2018 - 12:08 AM

Ordered a copy as well. Been wanting to play it despite the reviews and I needed to spend over $25 for free shipping so why the hell not...


PXSausage  

PXSausage

Posted 10 May 2018 - 06:53 PM

I played this game and put all of it on YouTube. It was a miserable, miserable experience, especially the stealth bits.


Pixelated Sausage - Twitter - YouTube

Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 10 May 2018 - 07:08 PM

It doesn't look very good, but I am tempted to check it out at this price. RIght now I am going to pass, but I did not know Moss was getting a physical release until I saw it as a related item when I almost bought Past Cure. 


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Monster Hunter World, God of War, and Yakuza 6 |  :xb1: Nothing |   :switch: Fire Emblem Warriors and Wild Guns

 

Also Casually Playing: 

Tokyo Xtreme Racer (Dreamcast)

 

Josef  

Josef

Posted 10 May 2018 - 10:51 PM

Price is down to $10.50.  If it gets much lower it will become an Add-on item.


blacktrinary  

blacktrinary

Posted 12 May 2018 - 05:42 AM

And you're right. It's an add-on item now at $9.85


KingJhazz  

KingJhazz

Posted 12 May 2018 - 06:30 PM

I kinda want to buy a copy but I know I'd never play this game. It looks so bad.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:52 AM

down to $6.90 now, with the dreaded add on shipping


ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 05:27 AM

Yeah the main protagonist could have been better.  Use a different character model or something.  I enjoyed the slow-mo and how the enemies reacted to being shot.  The trailer does make it out to be a thriller with those porcelain enemies, which was what made me pick it up.  It's a budget game made by 10 people and it shows.  

 

Pick it up for $7.  Trade it back to Gamestop credit for $4.  Worth it for $3 out of pocket.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

Wow, down to $6.76.  Pretty sure its going to be bottoming out pretty soon.


smokiebear  

smokiebear

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Less then $1 ill buy lol
