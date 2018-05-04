LIVE NOW 15% off FLASH SALE - eBay - code PMAY4TH - ends 4PST
COUPON CODE IS
PMAY4TH
REMEMBER: its a flash sale, its 15% off over $50, maximum $100 discount, ends in 8 hours!!! (4pst or something)
Someone feel free to update it but point is if you have a purchase over $50 to get on your backlog, hop to!
4 PST is over 7 hours from now
Anybody have Red Pocket Mobile? Considering switching over from cricket and getting this:
5GB Data & Unlimited Talk/Text Plan - $204 (after coupon)
This one is actually a maximum $100 discount.
#5
anyone having ebay login problems?
I randomly got signed out on my phone and now both phone and pc say my email isn't even right
I've had the same account for many many years so no shenanigans on my end
Maximum $100 discount, minimum $50 purchase
Wario posted some Antonline decent deals but apparently Antonline then went and jacked their base prices up higher, kinda a dick move
Wow you’re right man I was regretting not waiting to buy a phone a few back but now I realized the seller increased the price lol what losers that’s weird
the jacked up price is still probably a lil bit cheaper than their normal price, so they're increasing their margin while still making it 'seem' like a good deal since you get that 15% off, imo you'd get more sales just from the price being lower and netting the 15% back from ebay
nope, everything good on my end. Just picked up a couple things no problem.
Just FYI, Chase Freedom is running 5% back this quarter for PayPal purchases. LINK
If you setup PayPal to charge your CF card & that 15% turns into 19.25% off total. (15% off with the coupon, 5% cash back from Chase).
I used it to pick up God of War for $44. (post-cashback)
someone "hacked" my account
somehow changed the pw and email without me being alerted in email or on my phone so I assume someone with some skill rather than something I picked up looking at adult visual entertainment
afaik was just my ebay but went ahead and changed everything just in case, that's what I get for not taking password day seriously
Well, to put it in perspective, they are losing 15% because they are being forced by eBay to sell at 15% off. For some of us who sell on there, that is a huge issue. To stay competitive, we can only mark our products up 15%. So, if eBay gives everyone 15% off, then I am paying eBay to just give you the product for 0% profit. Actually, we lose money because then we still have to pay their selling fees.
No... just no.
eBay isn’t taking 15% from the seller.
The seller loses nothing from this. Ebay covers the difference.
Hmm, I've been told by several people that was the case. Guess, these sellers are lying just so they can make an extra 15%. So if eBay covers it, then why would any seller raise their price during one of these? Seems fishy to me.
Just picked up this TV for $380
TCL 55" LED 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - Recertified - 55P605
There you go, you said it yourself. They are still making money, so why not try and get the most they can out of it.
Item I bought during the last sale was originally $210 the day before. Seller decided to raise the price to $230. After coupon I was still effectively saving $15 (compared to the $210 price the day before), but the buyer was also making an additional $20. It is a win-win situation, though obviously in their favor.
Long story short, the seller is being scummy.
There is no way on earth that stores on eBay are just sitting by and a-ok with eBay randomly cutting their prices by 15% man
sweet just picked up a couple things
I've been eyeing some PS2 games to add to my collection but ever since a certain video online the prices have tripled, makes me irritated sometimes.
Antonline on eBay (really well known shop on eBay selling new items.) has the Xbox One X with a sale at 469.99 instead of the usual 499.99
So did they raise it from $449 when the coupon was announced?
Anyways, can someone tell me how to check “going rates “ on eBay only for SOLD THROUGH results ? I’ve heard lately that the Xbox One S Kinect adapter goes for $200 but I’m not sure if that’s just what people are asking or what people are actually paying
I’d hurry up an sell mine today while people are thirsty with that coupon