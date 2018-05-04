Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 5/6-5/12

By Tyrok, Today, 07:15 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :switch: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Day One Edition $39.99
  • :ps4: Conan Exiles $49.99
  • :ps4: Megadimension Neptunia VIIR $59.99

Game Deals:

  • :ps4: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $49.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Sims 4 $29.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: UFC 3 $39.99 Save $20
  • Save on Select 3DS Games (Metroid: Samus Returns, Fire Emblem Warriors and Miitopia pictured)

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on Xbox One X Enhanced Games when you buy an Xbox One X Console (https://www.bestbuy....at1496426811609)
  • Free Controller when you buy an Xbox One X with your My Best Buy Credit Card (Valid 5/6-6/2)
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller when you buy an Xbox One Console
  • Save $50 on a 64GB MicroSDXC Nintendo Switch Memory Card with purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console
  • Nintendo 2DS XL $129.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Fifty Shades Freed $19.99 Save $5
  • Fifty Shades Freed 4K $22.99 Save $5
  • Fifty Shades Freed 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99 Save $2
  • Batman Ninja $17.99 Save $2
  • Batman Ninja Steelbook $24.99
  • Saving Private Ryan 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted Today, 07:17 PM

Ewwww. This will not please Cheepy Deee

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

Ah, the vague save money on 3DS games deal with no prices I take it.


igotbigToes  

igotbigToes

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

Waiting all year for fifty shades finally move out the way god of war

dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted Today, 07:52 PM

Fifty Shades gets a steelbook?  I think throwing in a bottle of Jergens would have been a more effective promotion.  


Helldweller87  

Helldweller87

Posted Today, 08:23 PM

Just found as of may 1st you can't use bb gift cards to buy any type of gift card in store. System declined a ebay card today.

johnston306  

johnston306

Posted Today, 08:25 PM

Ah, the vague save money on 3DS games deal with no prices I take it.


Last time they had this deal, there were several good games at good prices, if I recall correctly.

awp  

awp

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

Fifty Shades gets a steelbook? I think throwing in a bottle of Jergens would have been a more effective promotion.


And a box of tissues.

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 08:40 PM

Last time they had this deal, there were several good games at good prices, if I recall correctly.

I Just want Majora's Mask for $20 I think I have almost everything else.


