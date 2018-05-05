Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

SNES CLASSIC IN STOCK @WALMART

By Bigben7, Today, 01:33 AM

Bigben7  

Bigben7

Posted Today, 01:33 AM

https://www.walmart....SSNSG/410336025


KingJhazz  

KingJhazz

Posted Today, 02:12 AM

I finally got one for retail. Thanks! Now to decide to keep it or gift it...


Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted Today, 02:17 AM

$80 for 21 SNES games?  Fuck that!


Titan X  

Titan X

Posted Today, 02:27 AM

These are nice to have to play old NES/SNES/Genesis/TurboGrafx-16 games on (after modding).


Timbobway  

Timbobway

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

I was able to get one of these a few weeks ago on amazon.  Yeah, most of the games on it are meh.  But you can mod it and add whatever you want across multiple systems.  Making it it very worth it.


Owlmanus  

Owlmanus

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

$80 for 21 SNES games?  Fuck that!

mod it and its the best emulator since the wii 


