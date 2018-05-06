Jump to content

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Target Deals Week of 5/6-5/12: B1G1 50% off 3DS Games

By litepink, Today, 05:47 AM

litepink

Posted Today, 05:47 AM

:3ds: B1G1 50% off Nintendo 3DS Games
-Some exclusions may apply

:switch:
Mario+Rabbids - $29.99
Just Dance 2018 - $39.99
LA Noire - $39.99
NBA 2K18 - $39.99

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Posted Today, 05:55 AM

Thanks lite.


Zantra

Posted Today, 08:39 AM

Just got money for my birthday. This might be a good time to expand my 3DS collection, depending on what they have. I just hope they didn't jack everything back up to MSRP. Thanks OP.

skiizim

Posted Today, 09:29 AM

Pokemon ultra sun and ultra moon are $29.99 online, picked them both up.

