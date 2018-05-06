Jump to content

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Fry's Ads 5/6-12

By fidodido, Today, 07:39 AM

fidodido  

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99
New 2DS XL Handheld

PS4 :ps4:

$14.99
Tekken 7

$19.99
.hack G.U.: Last Recode
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Gundam Versus
Project Cars 2

$29.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
Emio Mega Man Headphones

$34.95
White Turtle Beach Recon 50X Stereo Gaming Headset

$34.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$49.99
Dragonball Fighter Z
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership

$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $229.99
Refurbished PS4 500GB Console

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Nintendo Labo Customization Kit

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase

$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Rayman Legends

$29.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
Just Dance 2018
Sonic Forces

$69.99
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

$79.99
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

Price varies
Bionik Lynx Cable
Dreamgear Starter Kit
Emio Charge Dock
Emio Switch Pad
Emio Travel Kit
myCharge Charging Pack
Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station
Snakebyte Gamepad S Pro
Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro

XBox One :xb1:

$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$14.99
Tekken 7

$19.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Project Cars 2

$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership

$29
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

$29.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
Emio Mega Man Headphones

$34.95
White Turtle Beach Recon 50X Stereo Gaming Headset

$34.99
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

$49.99
Dragonball Fighter Z

$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$119.99
Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller: Tournament Edition

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Madden NFL '18 (download code)

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)

PC :pc:

$11.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset

$12.99
Enhance Voltaic Blackout Gaming Mouse

$14.99
Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset

$19.99
Azio L70 Gaming Keyboard
Enhance Voltaic Gaming Keyboard

$29.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset
Emio Mega Man Headphones

$39.99
Azio Atom Ambidextrous RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse

$44
Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse

$79.99
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition

$149.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Blu-Ray :br:

$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Days of Thunger
Edward Scissorhands
Fiddler on the Roof
Horton Hears a Who
Independence Day
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Knocked Up
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Office Space
Rain Man
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Sandlot
Shooter
Star Trek (2009)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary

$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99
Anastasia/Ferngully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)
Braveheart
Casino (1995)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Dante's Peak
Dead Again in Tombstone
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
The Gift (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Quigley Down Under
Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)
(15 more titles at this price)

$7.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
The Martian
Pitch Perfect
The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary Edition
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
(1 more title at this price)

$9.99
The Boss Baby
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)
Daddy's Home 2 (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
Trolls (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
The Fifth Element (4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)
Imax: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Imax: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Imax: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Imax: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)
Passengers (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)
(17 more titles at this price?)

$16.99
American Made (4K+Blu)
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Interstellar (4K+Blu)
King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)
Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
(5 more titles at this price?)

$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
The Bridge on the River Kwai (4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Limited Edition (4K+Blu)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K+Blu)
Grease (4K+Blu)
Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu)
Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $42.99
Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)

Price not yet available
Ant-Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy
The Bird With the Crystal Plumage
Blood and Black Lace (Blu+DVD)
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: Civil War
The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)
C.H.U.D.
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Don't Torture a Duckling
Donnie Darko: Limited Edition Steelbook
The Driller Killer
Fifty Shades of Grey/Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Hellraiser: Limited Edition Steelbook
The Hills Have Eyes
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)
Illumination Presents 3 Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)
Pitch Perfect 3 (Blu+DVD)
Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Purge: 3-Movie Collection
The Purge: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)
Re-Animator
The Resident Evil Collection
Riddick: The Complete Collection
The Slayer
Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD)
Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)
Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection
Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)

DVD :dvd:

Price not yet available
The Cat Returns
Perry Mason: The Complete Movie Collection
Pom Poko
Tales From Earthsea
Whisper of the Heart
 


