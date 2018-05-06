Fry's Ads 5/6-12

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$139.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149.99

New 2DS XL Handheld



PS4



$14.99

Tekken 7



$19.99

.hack G.U.: Last Recode

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Gundam Versus

Project Cars 2



$29.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$34.95

White Turtle Beach Recon 50X Stereo Gaming Headset



$34.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$49.99

Dragonball Fighter Z

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $229.99

Refurbished PS4 500GB Console



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



Switch



$9.99

Nintendo Labo Customization Kit



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase



$18.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Rayman Legends



$29.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset

Just Dance 2018

Sonic Forces



$69.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit



$79.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit



Price varies

Bionik Lynx Cable

Dreamgear Starter Kit

Emio Charge Dock

Emio Switch Pad

Emio Travel Kit

myCharge Charging Pack

Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station

Snakebyte Gamepad S Pro

Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro



XBox One



$12.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$14.99

Tekken 7



$19.99

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Project Cars 2



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$29

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$29.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$34.95

White Turtle Beach Recon 50X Stereo Gaming Headset



$34.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole



$49.99

Dragonball Fighter Z



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$119.99

Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller: Tournament Edition



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console, Madden NFL '18 (download code)



PC



$11.99

Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset



$12.99

Enhance Voltaic Blackout Gaming Mouse



$14.99

Enhance GX-H2 Voltaic Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99

Azio L70 Gaming Keyboard

Enhance Voltaic Gaming Keyboard



$29.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Gaming Headset

Emio Mega Man Headphones



$39.99

Azio Atom Ambidextrous RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse



$44

Speedlink Omnivi Core Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition



$149.99

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard



Blu-Ray



$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Days of Thunger

Edward Scissorhands

Fiddler on the Roof

Horton Hears a Who

Independence Day

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Knocked Up

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

Office Space

Rain Man

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Sandlot

Shooter

Star Trek (2009)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)

Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary



$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5.99

Anastasia/Ferngully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina

Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)

Braveheart

Casino (1995)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Dante's Peak

Dead Again in Tombstone

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

The Gift (Blu+DVD)

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Passengers

Quigley Down Under

Zero Dark Thirty (Blu+DVD)

(15 more titles at this price)



$7.99

Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)

Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)

The Martian

Pitch Perfect

The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary Edition

Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)

(1 more title at this price)



$9.99

The Boss Baby

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Blu+DVD)

Daddy's Home 2 (Blu+DVD)

Get Out (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Blu+DVD)

Split (Blu+DVD)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)

Trolls (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

Apollo 13 (4K+Blu)

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

The Dark Crystal (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

The Fifth Element (4K+Blu)

The Girl on the Train (4K+Blu)

Imax: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Imax: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Imax: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Imax: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)

Passengers (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (4K+Blu)

(17 more titles at this price?)



$16.99

American Made (4K+Blu)

The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)

Interstellar (4K+Blu)

King Kong (2005): Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (4K+Blu)

Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)

(5 more titles at this price?)



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99

The Bridge on the River Kwai (4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial: 35th Anniversary Limited Edition (4K+Blu)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (4K+Blu)

Grease (4K+Blu)

Mad Max: Fury Road (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 3 (4K+Blu)

San Andreas (4K+Blu)

Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (4K+Blu)

Wonder Woman (4K+Blu)



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $42.99

Bourne: The Ultimate Collection (4K+Blu)



Price not yet available

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy

Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Trilogy

The Bird With the Crystal Plumage

Blood and Black Lace (Blu+DVD)

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)

C.H.U.D.

Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)

Don't Torture a Duckling

Donnie Darko: Limited Edition Steelbook

The Driller Killer

Fifty Shades of Grey/Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Hellraiser: Limited Edition Steelbook

The Hills Have Eyes

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

I, Tonya (Blu+DVD)

Illumination Presents 3 Movie Collection (4K+Blu)

Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)

Molly's Game (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)

Phantom Thread (Blu+DVD)

Pitch Perfect 3 (Blu+DVD)

Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)

Ponyo (Blu+DVD)

Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)

The Purge: 3-Movie Collection

The Purge: 3-Movie Collection (4K+Blu)

Re-Animator

The Resident Evil Collection

Riddick: The Complete Collection

The Slayer

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3D (Blu3D+Blu)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (Blu+DVD)

Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

Thor: Ragnarok (Blu+DVD)

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection

Whisper of the Heart (Blu+DVD)



DVD



Price not yet available

The Cat Returns

Perry Mason: The Complete Movie Collection

Pom Poko

Tales From Earthsea

Whisper of the Heart

