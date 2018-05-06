Jump to content

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

PSVR GT SPORT Bundle 166 and change on ebay

By CErb1987, Yesterday, 08:17 PM

CErb1987  

CErb1987

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Popped up randomly in my email.

https://m.ebay.com/i...epid=9011363638

awp  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

If that 25% coupon was live, I’d probably bite even though this is the old version.

ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 08:30 PM

not that great for refurbished, plus you know, gross


KillScottKill  

KillScottKill

Posted Yesterday, 08:37 PM

Refurbished, seller rating under 97% on eBay, and the old headset. Yeah, no.


CErb1987  

CErb1987

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Yea I do agree in a way but it is a decent deal.
