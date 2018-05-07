Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune (Multi-Language) PS4 play-asia.com

By Smithers123, Today, 07:22 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 07:22 AM

$39.99, lowest I've seen for a while. Use code NPE for extra $3 off.

Tissues and lotion sold separately!

https://www.play-asi...guage/13/709dv7

#2 b3mike   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   456 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

b3mike

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

$39.99, lowest I've seen for a while. Use code NPE for extra $3 off.

Tissues and lotion sold separately!

https://www.play-asi...guage/13/709dv7


Boobs


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

#3 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   459 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 08:40 AM

I guess I’ll bite...for science...you monster.

#4 Lonely Boy  

Lonely Boy

Posted Today, 09:06 AM

God damn it...I overpaid for this like crazy.

 

Just a reminder that it's an extra $20 to unlock VR mode (plus you have to create an Asian PSN account). I learned this the hard way.


2018: The Year of the Backlog

#5 DemonGamer24   Sniper, no sniping! CAGiversary!   212 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

DemonGamer24

Posted Today, 09:26 AM

Boobs


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



Boobs or Boobs Xtreme 3 Boobs

#6 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6159 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

still waiting for the CE to drop in price.


#7 Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted Today, 10:35 AM

still waiting for the CE to drop in price.


Heard the CE will include life size replica doll with preprogrammed phrases.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy