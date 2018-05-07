Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune (Multi-Language) PS4 play-asia.com
Posted Today, 07:22 AM
Tissues and lotion sold separately!
https://www.play-asi...guage/13/709dv7
Posted Today, 07:29 AM
$39.99, lowest I've seen for a while. Use code NPE for extra $3 off.
Boobs
Posted Today, 08:40 AM
Posted Today, 09:06 AM
God damn it...I overpaid for this like crazy.
Just a reminder that it's an extra $20 to unlock VR mode (plus you have to create an Asian PSN account). I learned this the hard way.
Posted Today, 09:26 AM
Posted Today, 10:29 AM
still waiting for the CE to drop in price.
Posted Today, 10:35 AM
still waiting for the CE to drop in price.
Heard the CE will include life size replica doll with preprogrammed phrases.