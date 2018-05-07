Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Gamestop 4 for $10 Offer valid through 5/13/18 - Select Titles Only

By Galactus, Today, 03:13 PM
gamestop 4 for $10

Galactus  

Galactus

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

I think it starts either today or tomorrow, I was just placing an order when I saw the ad although I'm having a little trouble finding a list of titles for this sale.

 

Any help will be appreciated.


thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

Here you go. List stops when the games go above $4.99. https://www.gamestop...0,1350-ffff2418


Galactus  

Galactus

Posted Today, 03:21 PM

Here you go. List stops when the games go above $4.99. https://www.gamestop...0,1350-ffff2418

Thanks! ;)


guyver2077  

guyver2077

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

ty.. been wanting another one of these online sales like the last 4 for $20 or whatever

 

bummer only for titles 4.99 or lower


TimPV3  

TimPV3

Posted Today, 03:26 PM

Still doesn't work online. Was really hoping they goofed again and the Elite discount would apply to the original prices again.



thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

It doesn't work online. In Store Only.


Galactus  

Galactus

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

Since I have a copy of a rare ps3 game coming in from another location this is perfect for me right now.

 

I think I'm getting these:

Dead Space 2

Lost Planet Extreme Condition

Infinite Undiscovery

The Saboteur               

 

josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

This has been going for a while. I just bought my second batch of PS3 and Xbox 360 titles last Saturday. Good for those last-gen collectors/hoarders/whatever you want to call us that sounds nice and isn't too judgy. Not too many PS4/Xbox One games that aren't Destiny/sports games. Can you tell that I like using backslashes in my posts? :D
