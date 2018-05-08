Jump to content

GameFly Pre-Played Blowout

By DoubleDam21, Yesterday, 07:47 PM

#1 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

Looks like GameFly is having another sale on a variety of games and movies

https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale

#2 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

thanks, i needed a blowout, haven't had one in four months


#3 AxleHead   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   106 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

AxleHead

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

Just got the email myself. Got excited and then I was immediately disappointed. Gamefly doesn't even try anymore. Most of the prices are within a few bucks of new prices.

#4 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM

Thanks, picked up the Dishonored and Uncharted expansions


#5 shadowassailantx   Trophy Hunter CAGiversary!   55 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

shadowassailantx

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

It's not supposed to be a good game, but The Seven Deadly Sins for $15 is a pretty decent price. It only came out in March and still trades into GS for $15 base, so you can play it and trade it in before it tanks.


#6 Brutus Beefcake   Ultimate Scum CAGiversary!   18 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Brutus Beefcake

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

#7 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8093 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

well this is better then their last 'sale'. probablty pick up ff12 zodiac age and marvel vs capcom infinite on payday.


My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#8 Ibacai  

Ibacai

Posted Today, 01:40 AM

It's not supposed to be a good game, but The Seven Deadly Sins for $15 is a pretty decent price. It only came out in March and still trades into GS for $15 base, so you can play it and trade it in before it tanks.

I have been collecting a lot of the mainstream anime games for giggles, I’d say $15 is a pretty good price for this one.

#9 randamin  

randamin

Posted Today, 01:49 AM

Try to buy at least two games/movies in a single order. The previous thread had complaints of slow shipping which is likely because Gamefly uses Media Mail on single item orders but two or more are sent through Priority Mail.

These sales are a good deal on specific titles that come with a pre-order bonus that is no longer available on the current print or used.

Sent from my Moto G (5) Plus using Tapatalk

#10 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6123 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Gamefly uses Media Mail on single item orders but two or more are sent through Priority Mail.


It's cheaper to send one game 1st class than it would be media mail rate. Seems dumb that a company whose primary function is to send games through the mail would do anything other than 1st class.

1050581.png

#11 victoryroadrage   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

victoryroadrage

Posted Today, 07:34 AM

Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?


#12 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1177 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 08:45 AM

Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?


Yes

#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 10:54 AM

Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?

Decent.  Mine came with the Stick of Truth code back in March


#14 Woocls   Grumpy Old Gamer CAGiversary!   1169 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Woocls

Posted Today, 12:05 PM

It's cheaper to send one game 1st class than it would be media mail rate. Seems dumb that a company whose primary function is to send games through the mail would do anything other than 1st class.


A lot of times companies like this have a bulk discount. All their game rentals are mailed media so I'm sure it's cheaper to lump in single games sold into that cheaper bucket.
