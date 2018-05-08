GameFly Pre-Played Blowout
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale
Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM
thanks, i needed a blowout, haven't had one in four months
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:11 PM
Thanks, picked up the Dishonored and Uncharted expansions
#5
Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM
It's not supposed to be a good game, but The Seven Deadly Sins for $15 is a pretty decent price. It only came out in March and still trades into GS for $15 base, so you can play it and trade it in before it tanks.
#6
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
#7
Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM
well this is better then their last 'sale'. probablty pick up ff12 zodiac age and marvel vs capcom infinite on payday.
Posted Today, 01:40 AM
I have been collecting a lot of the mainstream anime games for giggles, I’d say $15 is a pretty good price for this one.
It's not supposed to be a good game, but The Seven Deadly Sins for $15 is a pretty decent price. It only came out in March and still trades into GS for $15 base, so you can play it and trade it in before it tanks.
Posted Today, 01:49 AM
These sales are a good deal on specific titles that come with a pre-order bonus that is no longer available on the current print or used.
#10
Posted Today, 03:23 AM
Gamefly uses Media Mail on single item orders but two or more are sent through Priority Mail.
It's cheaper to send one game 1st class than it would be media mail rate. Seems dumb that a company whose primary function is to send games through the mail would do anything other than 1st class.
#11
Posted Today, 07:34 AM
Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?
#12
Posted Today, 08:45 AM
Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?
Yes
Posted Today, 10:54 AM
Is South Park FBW at $15 a good price?
Decent. Mine came with the Stick of Truth code back in March
#14
Posted Today, 12:05 PM
It's cheaper to send one game 1st class than it would be media mail rate. Seems dumb that a company whose primary function is to send games through the mail would do anything other than 1st class.
A lot of times companies like this have a bulk discount. All their game rentals are mailed media so I'm sure it's cheaper to lump in single games sold into that cheaper bucket.