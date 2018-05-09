Nintendo Switch Car Charger $6.26 Amazon Add-on item

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

Not licensed by Nintendo so probably should not use it. Also likely why the price has been dropping.

It's an Amazon Basics item sold by Amazon. As long as the specs are OK, there shouldn't be a problem using it. It even comes with a 1 year Amazon warranty. I've bought Amazon Basics items like computer mouse and rechargeable batteries and i've never had a problem with them. I would check with Nintendo regarding the specs. If they are good then there's no reason not to buy, unless you prefer Nintendo licensed products and the price markup that goes along with it.