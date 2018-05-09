Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Nintendo Switch Car Charger $6.26 Amazon Add-on item

By latin trident, Yesterday, 07:00 PM

#1 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   920 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 07:00 PM

Title says it all. Price has been steadily dropping.
https://www.amazon.c...tch car charger

#2 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   460 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM

Not licensed by Nintendo so probably should not use it. Also likely why the price has been dropping.

#3 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1153 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

Yeah beware all this shit. 


#4 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1782 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted Yesterday, 08:35 PM

Not licensed by Nintendo so probably should not use it. Also likely why the price has been dropping.

 

It's an Amazon Basics item sold by Amazon. As long as the specs are OK, there shouldn't be a problem using it. It even comes with a 1 year Amazon warranty. I've bought Amazon Basics items like computer mouse and rechargeable batteries and i've never had a problem with them. I would check with Nintendo regarding the specs. If they are good then there's no reason not to buy, unless you prefer Nintendo licensed products and the price markup that goes along with it.


#5 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   920 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

It's an Amazon Basics item sold by Amazon. As long as the specs are OK, there shouldn't be a problem using it. It even comes with a 1 year Amazon warranty. I've bought Amazon Basics items like computer mouse and rechargeable batteries and i've never had a problem with them. I would check with Nintendo regarding the specs. If they are good then there's no reason not to buy, unless you prefer Nintendo licensed products and the price markup that goes along with it.

It came in today and looks great. All the reviews don't indicate any issues with the charger so I'm not concerned.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy