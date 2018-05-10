Desitiny 2 - $9.99/ GCU $7.99 @ Best Buy
Posted Today, 02:26 PM
Xbox:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807904
PlayStation: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807901
PC: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807908
Posted Today, 03:04 PM
They should just make this a permanent price drop.
Also, it looks like they still come with the rather cool mounted print freebie at no extra cost. The print itself should be worth the price.
Posted Today, 03:23 PM
The version looks like it's back in stock for store pick-up, albeit for pickup next week.
Posted Today, 04:21 PM
Posted Today, 04:34 PM
Do the in store pick to save an extra $1.
Is it this price in store or do i need to do a instore pickup to grab this game? Just asking since i am on the fence about getting it is all.
Posted Today, 05:24 PM
Thanks OP
Posted Today, 05:25 PM
It's instore too.
Posted Today, 09:19 PM