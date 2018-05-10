Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Desitiny 2 - $9.99/ GCU $7.99 @ Best Buy

By theghost4413, Today, 02:26 PM

theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

Destiny 2 is $9.99/$7.99 (GCU) for all systems including PC. Not a terrible deal

Xbox:https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807904
PlayStation: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807901
PC: https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5807908

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

They should just make this a permanent price drop.

 

Also, it looks like they still come with the rather cool mounted print freebie at no extra cost.  The print itself should be worth the price.


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

The :pc: version looks like it's back in stock for store pick-up, albeit for pickup next week.


chadthechosen  

chadthechosen

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Is it this price in store or do i need to do a instore pickup to grab this game? Just asking since i am on the fence about getting it is all.

appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

Is it this price in store or do i need to do a instore pickup to grab this game? Just asking since i am on the fence about getting it is all.

Do the in store pick to save an extra $1.

chrislisting  

chrislisting

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

That’s incredibly cheap, and while I don’t play FPS that much, I Have been wanting to play part 2, and $10 after tax is hard to say no to considering I have a $10 certifcate hmmmmm

Thanks OP

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 05:25 PM

Is it this price in store or do i need to do a instore pickup to grab this game? Just asking since i am on the fence about getting it is all.

It's instore too.


Jordache7k  

Jordache7k

Posted Today, 09:19 PM

I kiiinda wanna just wait for whenever Destiny 2's Taken King version comes out. 10 bucks tho...
