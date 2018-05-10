Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

CAGcast #544: Poop, There It Is

The gang talks the current state of Xbox, Super Mega Baseball 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Mega Man cartridges, God of War, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$500 TCL P Series This Saturday

By hauz20, Today, 08:54 PM

#1 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   483 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 08:54 PM

Apologies, all, as this isn't a game deal, but the non-game deals section looks pretty dead, and I always see people asking about this TV in the BB ad topics. So then:

Best Buy blows out TCL's excellent 2017 Roku TV for $500 - CNET
https://www.cnet.com...oku-tv-for-500/

#2 duran603   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   146 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

duran603

Posted Today, 09:03 PM

I've had this TV for almost a year.  Absolutely love it.


My Game Collection

#3 Flo25  

Flo25

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

HurrjOo.gif


#4 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Today, 09:04 PM

It's all good. I check there all the time, but this seems like a good deal that anyone could take advantage of.

#5 Cagg  

Cagg

Posted Today, 09:15 PM

Game mode? Any input lag?


#6 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   483 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 09:18 PM

Game mode? Any input lag?


According to the cnet review: Yes and only 16ms

#7 rdigit   CAG Veteran CAG Veteran   554 Posts   Joined 0.8 Years Ago  

rdigit

Posted Today, 09:26 PM

So, buy it now and price match Sunday?

#8 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   483 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Today, 09:28 PM

So, buy it now and price match Sunday?


Going off the link, it's a one-say sale this Saturday.

#9 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1263 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 09:33 PM

I've had this TV for almost a year. Absolutely love it.


Same here
my tradelist - http://www.cheapassg...930#post5745930

#10 AxleHead   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   107 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

AxleHead

Posted Today, 09:37 PM

Great TV, but if you can spare the extra $100 I'd go with the new TCL 6 series. More dimming zones and improved color gamut. Either way these TCL's are amazing for their price range.

#11 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted Today, 09:41 PM

Very nice. I heard there’s a new series coming. If I didn’t spend money on a big ticket item recently I would’ve tried to price match this at a military store so it would be no tax, if they have the item in stock of course.

#12 Shimrra   Alone on Vita island CAGiversary!   2820 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Shimrra

Posted Today, 09:41 PM

Damn, I might jump on this deal. I am curious to know how good is it for gaming. 


A beautiful 35-year-old ain’t as as good lookin’ as an ugly 19-year-old. Women expect us to like them but they don’t even like each other” Patrice O’neal

x5e4xj.jpgShimrra74.png

#13 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7509 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 09:43 PM

Love my P605 and highly recommend it. Though I probably also would spend the extra $100 for the new model if you can afford it.

#14 GaveUpTomorrow   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1775 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

GaveUpTomorrow

Posted Today, 10:13 PM

This is a great price for a great TV. However, I definitely recommend getting the 6-series television for an extra $100, or waiting until the P-series drops down further. The 6-series model just released May 1st. I had mine delivered last week and it is incredible. The 6-series model has more dimming zones, improved colors, has better viewing angles, gets about 100-150nits brighter than the P-Series, and looks a heck of a lot better (full metal framing).  Input lag is about identical (within 1-2ms).

 

The reason that Best Buy is putting the P-Series on sale is because it is the same price as the new model, and the new model is superior in every way.

 

Either way, these are both great televisions for the cost!

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6204548

#15 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   461 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 10:16 PM

This is a great price for a great TV. However, I definitely recommend getting the 6-series television for an extra $100, or waiting until the P-series drops down further. The 6-series model just released May 1st. I had mine delivered last week and it is incredible. The 6-series model has more dimming zones, improved colors, has better viewing angles, gets about 100-150nits brighter than the P-Series, and looks a heck of a lot better (full metal framing).  Input lag is about identical (within 1-2ms).

 

The reason that Best Buy is putting the P-Series on sale is because it is the same price as the new model, and the new model is superior in every way.

 

Either way, these are both great televisions for the cost!

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6204548

 

A bunch of reviews already knock the new model for having banding issues, with even one picture being posted.


#16 Donut2922   Read the OP! CAGiversary!   9940 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Donut2922

Posted Today, 10:36 PM

A lot of 4K TV's have settled down to this price range now. So do you guys think this is the best value TV out there?

I remember in 2016 cags were following the Samsung KS series.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy