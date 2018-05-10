$500 TCL P Series This Saturday
Posted Today, 08:54 PM
Best Buy blows out TCL's excellent 2017 Roku TV for $500 - CNET
https://www.cnet.com...oku-tv-for-500/
Posted Today, 09:03 PM
I've had this TV for almost a year. Absolutely love it.
Posted Today, 09:04 PM
Posted Today, 09:04 PM
Posted Today, 09:15 PM
Game mode? Any input lag?
Posted Today, 09:18 PM
Game mode? Any input lag?
According to the cnet review: Yes and only 16ms
Posted Today, 09:26 PM
Posted Today, 09:28 PM
So, buy it now and price match Sunday?
Going off the link, it's a one-say sale this Saturday.
Posted Today, 09:33 PM
Same here
Posted Today, 09:37 PM
Posted Today, 09:41 PM
Posted Today, 09:41 PM
Damn, I might jump on this deal. I am curious to know how good is it for gaming.
Posted Today, 09:43 PM
Posted Today, 10:13 PM
This is a great price for a great TV. However, I definitely recommend getting the 6-series television for an extra $100, or waiting until the P-series drops down further. The 6-series model just released May 1st. I had mine delivered last week and it is incredible. The 6-series model has more dimming zones, improved colors, has better viewing angles, gets about 100-150nits brighter than the P-Series, and looks a heck of a lot better (full metal framing). Input lag is about identical (within 1-2ms).
The reason that Best Buy is putting the P-Series on sale is because it is the same price as the new model, and the new model is superior in every way.
Either way, these are both great televisions for the cost!
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6204548
Posted Today, 10:16 PM
A bunch of reviews already knock the new model for having banding issues, with even one picture being posted.
Posted Today, 10:36 PM
I remember in 2016 cags were following the Samsung KS series.