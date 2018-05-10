$500 TCL P Series This Saturday

Posted Today, 10:13 PM

This is a great price for a great TV. However, I definitely recommend getting the 6-series television for an extra $100, or waiting until the P-series drops down further. The 6-series model just released May 1st. I had mine delivered last week and it is incredible. The 6-series model has more dimming zones, improved colors, has better viewing angles, gets about 100-150nits brighter than the P-Series, and looks a heck of a lot better (full metal framing). Input lag is about identical (within 1-2ms).

The reason that Best Buy is putting the P-Series on sale is because it is the same price as the new model, and the new model is superior in every way.

Either way, these are both great televisions for the cost!

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6204548