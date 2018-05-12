Jump to content

Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership Card (Digital Delivery) for $42.15

By kobe92, Today, 03:08 PM
Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) is available on sale for $42.15 at NoKeys when you apply discount code XBOX12US during checkout.


Good price, but is their turn around pretty quick?
I got the code within 7 minutes. Thank you op


Good price, but is their turn around pretty quick?


Yes around 5-15 minutes.

Ordered 3 hours ago and still waiting. Guess I need to contact them.

Edit-They told me it was out of stock and to wait 5 hours for it to come back.
I was going to buy two codes from them, but I think I may buy the second from cdkeys. I’ve never had a problem with them.
xbox live, xbox gold, xbox one, xbox 360, xbox

