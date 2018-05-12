Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership (Digital Delivery) is available on sale for $42.15 at NoKeys when you apply discount code XBOX12US during checkout.
Xbox Live 12 Month Gold Membership Card (Digital Delivery) for $42.15
By kobe92, Today, 03:08 PM
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
Posted Today, 04:25 PM
Good price, but is their turn around pretty quick?
Posted Today, 05:51 PM
Posted Today, 05:51 PM
I got the code within 7 minutes. Thank you op
Posted Today, 08:11 PM
Good price, but is their turn around pretty quick?
Yes around 5-15 minutes.
Posted Today, 08:29 PM
Ordered 3 hours ago and still waiting. Guess I need to contact them.
Edit-They told me it was out of stock and to wait 5 hours for it to come back.
I was going to buy two codes from them, but I think I may buy the second from cdkeys. I’ve never had a problem with them.
