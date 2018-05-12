TO THE TOP - PlayStation VR (Sony Europe Pre-Order) - 20% off
Posted Today, 05:39 PM
Posted Today, 06:00 PM
And you're definitely not the co-owner and GM of the publishing company, right?
Check out my game reviews at Video Chums!
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
And you're definitely not the co-owner and GM of the publishing company, right?
I am both!
Posted Today, 06:08 PM
I don't know the rules but I didn't think self promotion was allowed here.
(Says the guy who has a link to his game reviews in his signature)
Check out my game reviews at Video Chums!
Posted Today, 06:14 PM
I don't know the rules but I didn't think self promotion was allowed here.
(Says the guy who has a link to his game reviews in his signature)
I trust and respect the moderators to do whatever they need to do, and was careful to remove any affiliate info from the links to meet the terms of service (and more importantly, be respectful of the CAG community).
We're distributing the title, but it's Electric Hat's game.
Posted Today, 06:52 PM
