CAGcast #545: The Big Sick (Burn)

The gang talks PS4 and Xbox sales numbers, Walmart E3 leaks, post-show Avengers Infinity War spoiler discussion and so much more!

TO THE TOP - PlayStation VR (Sony Europe Pre-Order) - 20% off

By adamcrei, Today, 05:39 PM
adamcrei  

adamcrei

Posted Today, 05:39 PM

Upcoming PSVR game TO THE TOP is on sale for 20% off, by way of a Sony Store Europe pre-order campaign (ends May 28).
 
 
Store Links:
Belgium (fr) (French) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Czech Republic (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Lebanon (ar) (Arabic) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Luxembourg (de) (German) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
New Zealand (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Norway (en) (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Portugal (Portuguese) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Saudi Arabia (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Saudi Arabia (ar) (Arabic) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
South Africa (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Switzerland (de) (German) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Switzerland (it) (Italian) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
Turkey (tr) (Turkish) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
United Arab Emirates (English) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100
United Arab Emirates (ar) (Arabic) – https://store.playst...OTHETOPVR000100

 


tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 06:00 PM

And you're definitely not the co-owner and GM of the publishing company, right?


adamcrei  

adamcrei

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

And you're definitely not the co-owner and GM of the publishing company, right?

I am both!


tylerh1701  

tylerh1701

Posted Today, 06:08 PM

I don't know the rules but I didn't think self promotion was allowed here.

 

(Says the guy who has a link to his game reviews in his signature)


adamcrei  

adamcrei

Posted Today, 06:14 PM

I don't know the rules but I didn't think self promotion was allowed here.

 

(Says the guy who has a link to his game reviews in his signature)

I trust and respect the moderators to do whatever they need to do, and was careful to remove any affiliate info from the links to meet the terms of service (and more importantly, be respectful of the CAG community).

 

We're distributing the title, but it's Electric Hat's game.


litepink  

litepink

Posted Today, 06:52 PM

Would you happen to have any more hyperlinks? Looking for the North Korean store or the Branch Dividiend storefront.
