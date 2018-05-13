Fry's Ads 5/13-19

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
PS4
$9.99
Hidden Agenda (PSVR)
Knowledge Is Power (PSVR)
Singstar: Celebration (PSVR)
That's You! (PSVR)
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Drive Club
God of War III: Remastered
MLB: The Show '17
Ratchet & Clank
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Triton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magna Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
NBA 2K18
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Steel Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$69.99
Gold Wireless Headset
$229.99
Refurbished PS4 500GB Console
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Any PSVR Game under $19.99 ($25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
Switch
$9.99
Hyperkin Pro Handle Attachment Set for Joy-Con
Nintendo Labo Customization Kit
Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99
Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase
$18.99
Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro
$19.99
Dragonball Xenoverse 2
Emio Charge Dock
Emio Travel Kit
Monopoly
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99
Snakebyte Gamepad S Pro
$29.99
Sonic Forces
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $32.99
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
$34.99
Bionik Power Plate
$39.99
myCharge Charging Pack
$59.99
Emio Switch Pad
$69.99
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Blue/Red Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons
XBox One
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Triton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)
XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership
$29.99
Grand Theft Auto V
WWE 2K18
$39.99
NBA 2K18
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$119
Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller: Tournament Edition
$249
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console
PC
$9.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$10.99
Gamdias Demeter E1 Optical Gaming Mouse
$19.99
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
$24.99
Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$49.99
Teknmotion Nibiru MCK2 Mechanical Backlit LED Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset
Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
$89.99
Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Blu-Ray
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99
22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
Big
Bull Durham
City Slickers
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle
The Family (Blu+DVD)
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pink Panther (2006)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
There's Something About Mary
This Means War
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99
12 Years a Slave
Airport (Blu+DVD)
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Days of Thunger
Edward Scissorhands
Fiddler on the Roof
Horton Hears a Who
Independence Day
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Knocked Up
Mrs. Doubtfire
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Office Space
Rain Man
Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Sandlot
Shooter
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)
The Wolverine
X-Men: Days of Future Past
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary
$5.99
Anastasia/Ferngully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina
Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)
Braveheart
The Breakfast Club (5/12)
Casino (1995)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Dante's Peak
Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Quigley Down Under
Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)
$7.99
The Martian
The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary Edition
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Aeon Flux (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Arrival (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Baby Driver
Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Daddy's Home 2 (Blu+DVD)
The Dark Tower
Death Wish (1974) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Pain and Gain (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Shooter (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Terminator: Genisys (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
World War Z (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Underworld: Blood Wars
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
$11.99
Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)
Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)
Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)
Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)
Star Wars: Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)
$12.99
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)
From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
The Monkey King 3 (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Baby Driver (4K+Blu)
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
Hickok (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)
IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
Transformers: The Last Knight (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$16.99
The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)
Extreme Nature Collection (4K)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu
Get Out (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)
Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)
$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Ant-Man
The Avengers
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)
Iron Man
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
$19.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
C.H.U.D.
Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition
Re-Animator
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$22.99
The Bird With the Crystal Plumage
Blood and Black Lace (Blu+DVD)
Donnie Darko: Limited Edition (Steelbook)
Don't Torture a Duckling
The Driller Killer
Hellraiser: Limited Edition (Steelbook)
The Hills Have Eyes
The Slayer
$24.99
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes I-III
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes IV-VI
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Jurassic Park Ultimate Trilogy
$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
$32.99
Blue Planet II (4K)
Planet Earth II (4K)
$64.99
Star Wars: The Complete Saga
DVD
$9.99
Castle in the Sky
The Cat Returns
From Up on Poppy Hill
Howl's Moving Castle
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbors the Yamadas
My Neighbor Totoro
Pom Poko
Porco Rosso
The Secret World of Arrietty
Tales From Earthsea
Whisper of the Heart
$14.99
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
