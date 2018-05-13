Fry's Ads 5/13-19

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



PS4



$9.99

Hidden Agenda (PSVR)

Knowledge Is Power (PSVR)

Singstar: Celebration (PSVR)

That's You! (PSVR)



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Drive Club

God of War III: Remastered

MLB: The Show '17

Ratchet & Clank

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Triton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V

WWE 2K18



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magna Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

NBA 2K18

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Steel Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$69.99

Gold Wireless Headset



$229.99

Refurbished PS4 500GB Console



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Any PSVR Game under $19.99 ($25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



Switch



$9.99

Hyperkin Pro Handle Attachment Set for Joy-Con

Nintendo Labo Customization Kit

Snakebyte Four:Charge Charging Station



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $11.99

Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase



$18.99

Snakebyte Starter Kit Pro



$19.99

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Emio Charge Dock

Emio Travel Kit

Monopoly

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $24.99

Snakebyte Gamepad S Pro



$29.99

Sonic Forces



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $32.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle



$34.99

Bionik Power Plate



$39.99

myCharge Charging Pack



$59.99

Emio Switch Pad



$69.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Blue/Red Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Grey Joy-Cons



XBox One



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Triton Kama Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99 ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One S console - B&M only)

XBox Live Gold 3-Month Membership



$29.99

Grand Theft Auto V

WWE 2K18



$39.99

NBA 2K18



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$119

Razer Wolverine Gaming Controller: Tournament Edition



$249

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Sea of Thieves



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console



PC



$9.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$10.99

Gamdias Demeter E1 Optical Gaming Mouse



$19.99

Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse



$24.99

Patriot Viper V361 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$49.99

Teknmotion Nibiru MCK2 Mechanical Backlit LED Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset



$89.99

Gamdias Hermes P2 RGB Optical Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$109.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Blu-Ray



$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $3.99

22 Jump Street (Blu+DVD)

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

Big

Bull Durham

City Slickers

Courage Under Fire

Dances With Wolves

Dr. Dolittle

The Family (Blu+DVD)

Get Shorty

Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Me, Myself & Irene

Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Pink Panther (2006)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Spy

Taken 2

Teen Wolf

There's Something About Mary

This Means War

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans



$3.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $4.99

12 Years a Slave

Airport (Blu+DVD)

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Days of Thunger

Edward Scissorhands

Fiddler on the Roof

Horton Hears a Who

Independence Day

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD)

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Knocked Up

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum 1 & 2

Office Space

Rain Man

Ride Along 2 (Blu+DVD)

Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Sandlot

Shooter

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

Trainwreck (Blu+DVD)

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)

Young Frankenstein: 40th Anniversary



$5.99

Anastasia/Ferngully: The Last Rainforest/Thumbelina

Ben-Hur (Blu+DVD)

Braveheart

The Breakfast Club (5/12)

Casino (1995)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Dante's Peak

Dumb and Dumber To (Blu+DVD)

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Fast & Furious 6 (Blu+DVD)

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)

Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)

Quigley Down Under

Seventh Son (Blu+DVD)



$7.99

The Martian

The Princess Bride: 25th Anniversary Edition

Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)



$8.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Aeon Flux (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Arrival (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Baby Driver

Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Daddy's Home 2 (Blu+DVD)

The Dark Tower

Death Wish (1974) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Ghost in the Shell (2017) (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Jack Reacher (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Pain and Gain (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Shooter (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Terminator: Genisys (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Transformers: The Last Knight (Blu+DVD)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

World War Z (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Underworld: Blood Wars

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)



$11.99

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)

Star Wars: Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)



$12.99

Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)

The Cat Returns (Blu+DVD)

From Up on Poppy Hill (Blu+DVD)

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

The Monkey King 3 (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (Blu+DVD)

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)

Pom Poko (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)

Tales From Earthsea (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Baby Driver (4K+Blu)

Battleship (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)

The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)

Everest (4K+Blu)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

Hickok (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Flight of the Butterflies (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Humpback Whales (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Journey to Space (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: The Last Reef: Cities Beneath the Sea (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

IMAX: Mysteries of China (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Rocky Mountain Express (4K+Blu)

IMAX: Wonders of the Arctic (4K+Blu3D+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Logan Lucky (4K+Blu)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (1999) (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)

Transformers: The Last Knight (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$16.99

The Boss Baby (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)

Extreme Adventure Collection (4K)

Extreme Nature Collection (4K)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu

Get Out (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Grinchmas Edition (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect (4K+Blu)

Pitch Perfect 2 (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Straight Outta Compton (4K+Blu)



$17.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Blu+DVD)



$19.99

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange (Blu+DVD)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Blu+DVD)

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Thor

Thor: The Dark World



$19.99

Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy

C.H.U.D.

Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition

Re-Animator



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $21.99

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



$22.99

The Bird With the Crystal Plumage

Blood and Black Lace (Blu+DVD)

Donnie Darko: Limited Edition (Steelbook)

Don't Torture a Duckling

The Driller Killer

Hellraiser: Limited Edition (Steelbook)

The Hills Have Eyes

The Slayer



$24.99

Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes I-III

Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes IV-VI



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Jurassic Park Ultimate Trilogy



$29.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $34.99

Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season



$32.99

Blue Planet II (4K)

Planet Earth II (4K)



$64.99

Star Wars: The Complete Saga



DVD



$9.99

Castle in the Sky

The Cat Returns

From Up on Poppy Hill

Howl's Moving Castle

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbors the Yamadas

My Neighbor Totoro

Pom Poko

Porco Rosso

The Secret World of Arrietty

Tales From Earthsea

Whisper of the Heart



$14.99

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $29.99

Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season

